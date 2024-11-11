An entrepreneur has angered some viewers after she revealed her controversial interview red flags.

Speaking as a guest on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO podcast, Contrarian Thinking founder Codie Sanchez gave insight into different factors that would put her off from hiring a potential job candidate.

Each company and CEO will have their own set of requirements and standards for applicants to join their team, and for Sanchez "there's so many" of them.

An "immediate not gonna hire you" for Sanchez is when a candidate talks negatively about their previous boss, as she believes this past experience provides insight into how they will treat their new boss.

Next, she goes on to say having a "victim mentality" will also put her off from hiring a candidate, and by this, she means when an applicant explains all the reasons why something didn't work but at the same time says it's not their fault.

@doac.clips Codie Sanchez reveals her red flags in an interviewee🤔@Steven Bartlett #fyp #stevenbartlett #diaryofaceopodcast #foryou #podcastclips #diaryofaceo #foryoupage #doac

One red flag that Sanchez described as a "little inappropriate" is asking her about a work-life balance.

"If you come into my companies and you say 'talk to me about work-life balance' I'm not the place for you," she said.

"Our companies are hardcore, there's not a lot of work-life balance, we work hard. So I'm not going to hire you if you talk about time off or texting on the weekend."

Sanchez then goes on to say how she "always makes the job seem worse than it is" and says she lets candidates know the "honest truth" about how "tough" the job actually is.

Since Sanchez shared her red flag, it has prompted a lot of reaction in the comments - particularly from those who disagree with her thoughts on a work-life balance.

One person wrote: "If there’s no work-life balance I’m out."

"No work/life balance is madness. people who aren't happy at home aren't happy in the workplace," another person said.

Someone else added: "Damn, I'd be walking out of the interview saying thanks but no thanks if she was my potential boss. boundaries are important!!"

"Working hard and having a work-life balance are not mutually exclusive. Never mind her red flags SHE is the red flag," a fourth person commented.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings