Steve-O awkwardly had to correct an interview question on a new podcast appearance - by clarifying he was addicted to drugs, and not a popular soda drink.

The Jackass star appeared on Steven Bartlett's Diary of a CEO, where he spoke about his addiction to getting attention, and drug addiction.

Reading out an interview from 2007, Bartlett noted that Steve-O was 'living off Diet Coke, booze, and nitrous'.

The stuntman quickly quipped back: "Not Diet Coke, a diet of cocaine...it's called psychosis and it's a fascinating thing".

