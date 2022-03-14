Video

Polish tech entrepreneur hopes to house 500 Ukrainian refugees

A Polish tech entrepreneur has made it his mission to house 500 Ukrainian refugees in hotels through fundraising.

Marek Zmyslowski, from Koszalin, has already provided hostel accommodation for 50 families - but this is just the start.

Zmyslowsk's newly-founded MaYa Foundation, aims help those with the “least amount of luck in life”.

He told PA that refugees simply “need a night or two just to calm down" and he had a "deep fear" of war.

