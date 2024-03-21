TikToker Elyse Myers appears to delete account after being targetted by Operation Watermelon

Popular TikToker Elyse Myers has deleted all her content on the app after being targeted by Operation Watermelon.

Myers, who boasts over 7 million followers on the platform, has deleted all of her videos and changed her bio to read, "taking a break from this app I'll see you when I see you."

But what is Operation Watermelon, and why has it caused Myers to leave the app?

Operation Watermelon is a movement on TikTok started by user @angie_mariie. The goal is to get big creators and celebrities to talk about the situation in Gaza and the atrocities Palestinians are being subject to.

Initially, Operation Watermelon supporters were told to target one to two of Myers' videos. However, before deleting all her videos, almost every video Myer posted since October had comments about Gaza underneath.

Some criticised Operation Watermelon for harassing Myers, with some saying it's not Myers responsibility to talk about Palestine.

However, many pointed out that the intention was never to harass, but encourage awareness and education. Others added that if you have time to post regular content you have time to raise awareness.

It is important to mention that Myers has not confirmed if Operation Watermelon is the reason she has left the platform.

Her second child was born with a hole in his heart and has been undergoing surgery, which could account as another reason for Myers' break.

