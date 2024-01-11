The ‘Oh that’s not…’ Kelly Osbourne TikTok trend explained

On TikTok, many have noticed their For You page is filled with videos with people saying "If you kick every [something] out this country, then who will…”

While it's confused some as to what this trend is all about, pop culture fanatics know exactly what and who this quote is referring to.

Let's cast our minds back to 2015, before Donald Trump was US president but when he was campaigning for the top job and his stance on immigration was the topic of conversation on US talk show The View.

TV personality Kelly Osbourne - who is also the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne - was on the show where she made a controversial remark on the issue.



"If you kick every Latino out of this country then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?” she said.

Co-host Rosie Perez then awkwardly responded: “Oh that’s not…" to which Kelly then attempted to elaborate but stumbled in her explanation.

“In the sense that, you know what I mean, what I’m saying” Kelly added.

Kelly's comment sparked criticism and she later apologised in a Facebook post on what she had said.

"I want to start by saying I ALWAYS take responsibility for my actions. In this particular case I will take responsibility for my poor choice of words but I will not apologize for being a racist as I am NOT," she wrote at the time.

"It is my hope that this situation will open up a conversation about immigration and the Latin community as a whole."

Eight years on from this TV moment, Perez's “Oh that’s not…" reaction became a popular online quote while Kelly's comment has also become a viral TikTok trend for people to share their takes ranging from funny to controversial.

Here are some popular examples from the "Oh that's not..." trend:

“If you kick every they/them out of this country, who is going to be making your drinks Starbucks?” TikToker @Eli_orwhatever said in a viral video with 11.6m views, 2.6m likes and nearly 10,000 comments.

@eli_orwhatever A valid question tho

While TikToker @jimfishyy said: "If you kick every man out of this country, who do you think is gonna make all the bad podcasts Spotify," and this video received 2.3m views, nearly 650,000 likes and thousands of comments.





@jimfishyy maybe like three exceptions #ohthatsnot #podcasts





"If you kick every lesbian out of this country, who's going to be listening to your music Hozier," @taesungtwo said, and this clip received 2.4m views, 582,000 likes as well as thousands of comments.









At the time of writing the #ohthatsnot hashtag has over 84.2m views.

