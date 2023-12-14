Osbourne family have 'safe word' to protect them from AI - for good reason

Kelly Osbourne has revealed her family have started using 'safe words' during phone calls thanks to the threat of AI trying to extort them for money.

The daughter of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne claims having the word lets her know if the person she's talking to is actually a member of her family or not.

"They [scammers] will get your voice and they will call your parents and pretend that they've kidnapped you", she says. "If that safe word isn't said, or you can't get that word out of them, then you know it's fake."

