What is the 'Olive oil story' trending on TikTok?

A story involving olive oil has gone viral on TikTok - but what exactly is it all about?

There's a new trend on the platform where people have been sharing their funniest and wildest stories in captions within a slideshow that each includes an image of Pepe the King Prawn meme.

But one particular TikTok from the trend was posted by Megan Chacalos (@meganchacalos) who recalled the time when she got herself into a palaver which ended in her having to go to school with an olive oil hair mask in saran wrap.

It all began when someone at school laughed at Megan and said her hair looked dry, so to remedy this she decided to try an olive oil hair mask.

After she saran wrapped her hair that was covered in olive oil she then went down to the garage to grab a drink out of the fridge, but Megan had excess oil that "dripped everywhere" from her hair mask which caused the path to become an "oil slick".

"Suddenly one of our cats jumped out, frightened me and I went flying on the oil," she wrote. "I slammed the door and passed out".





@meganchacalos The olive oil story

Megan then woke up in complete darkness as the lights were on a timer. She said: "I panicked. I didn't know where I was, my phone was dead. I tried to stand but my legs were completely asleep AND I was covered in oil".

“I tried to run to the door, I slammed into many things, knocking them over, making tons of noise,” she continued. But when she finally opened the door it set off the house alarm.

As she made her way to her room after attempting (and failing) to put the alarm code in, "the FULL burglar alarm started blasting.”

That's when Megan's dad woke up and jumped out at her wielding a steel baseball bat, the pair screamed and after realising it was his daughter, the dad then deactivated the alarm.

Just when she got into bed and thought all the mayhem was over, police officers ended up coming over to investigate the alarm as they thought there was a burglary taking place.

But it got even worse for Megan the next day as the neighbourhood waterline broke which meant she couldn't wash out the olive oil hair mask, so had to go to school with her saran-wrapped hair.

The original video quickly went viral and has received 42.8m views, 6m likes and thousands of comments from people who were entertained by Megan's story.

One person wrote: "But how soft was your hair when you were able to rinse it out," to which Megan replied: "Girl, for the next month I looked like a GODDESS".

"This may have been an original experience," another person said.

Someone else added: "If this isn’t a true story you should be a screenwriter lmao".

"THEY WAY IT JUST KEPT GOING," a fourth person commented.

Now if you're trying to imagine what this situation looked like, then there's no need as Megan hilariously acted out a whole reenactment of what happened in a follow-up TikTok which now has over 15.2m views.

