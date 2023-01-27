Priest who 'died and went to hell' claims he heard 'demons singing pop songs'

Those who have gone through a near-death experience can sometimes recall what they thought they saw in the afterlife - and one priest has claimed he saw "the real hell," where demons were sangs songs we would recognise.

Gerald Johnson took to TikTok to recall his experience, and started off by saying "wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

"I thought I was having a heart attack. My spirit left my physical body and I thought that I was going upwards, because I thought I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people and basically made decisions that were godly decisions."



However, Johnson noted he was mistaken as he claimed he was actually going in the opposite direction.

"As opposed to going up I went down. There was a section in hell where music was playing and it was the same music that you hear on the Earth, but as opposed to entertainers singing it, demons were singing it.

@geraldajohnson1 My experience when I saw hell in February 2016. I’ll never be the same after that. #hell #jesus #unforgiveness #forgive #godsaid #encouragement #geraldajohnson #jesuslovesyou #moveforward

"It was some of the same lyrics that we hear here, I knew that on Earth a lot of the lyrics and the music and the songs are inspired by demons.

"Every lyric to every song is there to torment you as to the fact you didn’t worship god through music while you were on the Earth."

The songs that Johnson recalled hearing the demons singing to torment people with include "Umbrella" by Rihanna, and ironically they also had "Don't Worry, Be Happy" by Bobby McFerrin in their songbook.

Elsewhere, Rihanna is performing as the headline act at this year's Super Bowl halftime show and released her first song in six years with Life Me Up for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

