Taylor Swift fans made the most of their delayed flight and decided to have a Swift-themed sing-a-long, but it's received a mixed response online.

Swifties were travelling back home from Denver after watching The Eras Tour after the Anti-Herosinger performed her first night in the city in Colorado.

Clearly wanting the concert to continue, most of the people on the flight began to sing Swift's hit 'Love Story,' in a viral clip posted by Hannah Hazlett (@han._.haz).

The video shows passengers in their element as they recorded the sing-a-long on their phones while others also turned on their flashlights and swayed along to the country pop song.

For the video caption, Hazlett tagged Swift, Taylor Nation and Southwest Airlines.





@han._.haz @Taylor Nation @Taylor Swift @Southwest Airlines

Since sharing the clip, it has gone viral with over 1.2m views, 228,000 likes, and plenty of comments from fellow Swifties who loved the rendition.

One person said: "I WANNA BE IN THAT PLANE."

"This would make my flying anxiety disappear," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Taylor Swift really is THAT powerful."

"A core memory for these people," a fourth person commented.

The video also went viral on Twitter where others felt differently about the singing, with many expressing that they wouldn't be a fan of this if they were a passenger on this particular plane.

























Although there were some who defended the Swifties, and argued it was all just a bit of fun.





















