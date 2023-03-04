Wakey Wines responds to 'haters' after shop is raided by police

The infamous shop Wakey Wines, which has gone viral on TikTok in recent months, has responded after the off-license was raided by police searching for Class A drugs.

The Wakefield store, which gained notoriety after being accused of selling bottles of Prime Hydration at inflated prices, was reportedly searched by police with a warrant a 3:15 on Friday but left without finding anything.

According to the shop's owner Mohammad Azir Nazir, police entered the ship with sniffer dogs and shut down the establishment for 90 minutes.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In a TikTok, Nazir shows a document from the police that shows that no drugs were found in the shop but still thanked the authorities for doing their jobs.

Nazir also addressed his "haters" saying "I'm still here, you won't get rid of me, mate." Nazir also referenced his past as a drug dealer which saw him spend 8 years in jail, stating that he has "left that life behind".

@wakey_winesofficial Just to clear up any rumours! & Videos that are circulating about todays police activity! We Have nothing to hide!!🤣🤫 #wakeywines #notwakeylines #operate #wfdsweets #taxpayers #notguilty #police #fyp #viral





Nazir adds that the only thing that he is selling in his shop is Prime Hydration and WFD Sweets.

As is customary with Wakey Wines videos, it ends on. the catchphrase: "What's the best shop in Wakey? Wakey Wines!"

Wakey Wines has previously been called out by KSI, one of the founders and owners of Prime Hydration, for the inflated prices that were being charged for the drink.

The shop was also briefly banned from TikTok in January, over accusations that the drink was being sold for more than its retail value.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.