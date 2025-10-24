"Before she died, Jane Goodall sat down for a deeply meaningful conversation, know that what you're about to see would not air until after she'd passed away" - Those are the chilling words opening activist, Dr Jane Goodall's Famous Last Words episode on Netflix, and now the streaming platform has announced posthumous conversations will form part of a larger series.

The 55-minute episode with the chimpanzee conservationist sees Goodall, who died on 1 October at the age of 91, interviewed by Emmy Award-winner Brad Falchuk under strict confidentiality on an empty stage.

In the documentary, filmed on remote cameras to maintain the private element, she looks back at her life, her regrets, who she'd hope to meet in heaven, and her famous last words.

During her lifetime, Goodall wrote 32 books and travelled the world to speak about conservation and climate change, becoming one of the most well-known figures in the space.

“In the place where I am now, I look back over my life. I look back at the world I’ve left behind. What message do I want to leave? I want to make sure that you all understand that each and every one of you has a role to play. You may not know it, you may not find it, but your life matters, and you are here for a reason", she tells the camera as part of her final sign-off.

"I want you to know that, whether or not you find that role that you’re supposed to play, your life does matter, and that every single day you live, you make a difference in the world. And you get to choose the difference that you make."

She continues: "We depend on Mother Nature for clean air, for water, for food, for clothing, for everything. And as we destroy one ecosystem after another, as we create worse climate change, worse loss of diversity, we have to do everything in our power to make the world a better place for the children alive today, and for those that will follow. You have it in your power to make a difference. Don’t give up. There is a future for you. Do your best while you’re still on this beautiful Planet Earth that I look down upon from where I am now. God bless you all.”

Now, Netflix has confirmed that more Famous Last Words interviews with other cultural icons will become commonplace in its offering, giving well-known faces "a chance to say goodbye".

Of course, we won't know who is involved in the series, as those involved are sworn to secrecy until the interview airs, following their death - but, Netflix has already filmed eight episodes.

Famous Last Words is thought to be inspired by Det Sidste Ord in Denmark, which has been branded the "modern equivalent of a state funeral".

“The experience for the audience and the participant is moving, odd, and transcendent. It’s not like any other interview show that has ever been made. It’s a true celebration of life and the opportunity to have the last word", Falchuk said of his involvement in the series.

Naturally, viewers aren't quite sure what to make of the eerie new format.

"It must be awful when Netflix calls you to schedule one of these", one person wrote on social media.

"That's lowkey genius and creepy at the same time", another added.

"That’s such a haunting yet brilliant idea by Netflix. Imagine hearing someone’s final thoughts knowing they recorded them years before passing. Jane Goodall’s inclusion makes it even more powerful — her words will probably hit harder now. Makes you wonder who else has already sat down for one of these interviews", a third chimed in.

We can't give you a release date on the following episodes for obvious reasons, but Jane Goodall's episode of Famous Last Words is now available to stream on Netflix.

