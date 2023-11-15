'Friends' coffee shop to open permanently in honour of Matthew Perry

Central Perk, the coffee shop and popular hangout spot in Friends has been on display at pop-ups but now a permanent location is set to be opened where the late Matthew Perry will be honoured.

From this week, fans of the popular sitcom can visit the 2,600-square-foot coffee shop located on Newbury Street in Boston, which was one of the central places Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler, Ross (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) would frequent in the ten seasons that aired from 1994 to 2004.

The original October opening date was pushed back due to the sudden and tragic death of Perry on October 28.

To honour Perry and his well-loved character, Chandler Bing, the new shop will be handing out coffee sleeves with one of Chandler's iconic quotes, “Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

Central Perk was one of the places the friend group would hang out. NBC and YouTube/TBS

Following this, there will also be sleeves with quotes from other characters from the show after opening day.

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and “Top Chef” judge Tom Colicchio is behind the curated menu for the coffeehouse, as per the store’s website.

There are coffee blends available to purchase online, while the products in the coffee line after some memorable catchphrases from the show such as Pivot Blend, We Were on a Coffee Break, Oh.My.GAWD, and How You Doin’?

Of course, it wouldn't be a nod to Central Perk without an oversized orange couch - and although the shop makes design references and includes memorabilia from the show, it isn't looking to identically match the original set.

"It's not about creating a replica of it, it's really looking at what it would look like today,” Glen Coben, founder and principal designer of Glen & Co Architecture told PEOPLE.

“It’s a modern interpretation of what a coffee shop or Central Perk would look like in 2024.”

There is also a bright neon sign that says "The One With..." in reference to the episode names, which will no doubt be an Instagrammable photo op, as well as images around the place such as one of a gold chicken and duck, a reference to Chandler and Joey’s pets in the show.

