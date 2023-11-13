Video
An old Russell Howard skit has resurfaced following the appointment of David Cameron as foreign secretary, after almost seven years away from frontline politics.
In the clip, Howard mocks Cameron's comments that young children should 'be encouraged to start businesses' amid the economic crisis at the time.
The comedian acted out how a five-year-old would handle business situations, leaving many worried about what the former prime minister will suggest next.
