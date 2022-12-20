A clip of Meghan Markle back in her Suits days is going viral, as it shows her doing a perfect curtsy - despite her rather questionable attempt in her new Netflix docuseries alongside Prince Harry.

In the controversial docuseries, the Duchess jokes about how she had no idea how to curtsy the first time she met the Queen, and performs a big over-the-top gesture of how it went down.

However, fans have spotted in the hit show that she executed the royal move with ease.

