News channels have been hiring 'actors' to re-enact Prince Harry in court

With no cameras allowed in court, news channels have been taking it upon themselves to paint viewers a picture of what went down as Prince Harry gave evidence in his phone hacking case yesterday (6 June).

But instead of reading the royal's witness statement, they instead hired Prince Harry lookalikes to do the honours.

However, instead of feeling engrossed in Harry's words, viewers have been quick to point out that the 'lookalikes' are actually just a total parody and they can't take it seriously.

Savage.

