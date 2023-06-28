The White Lotus star reveals concerning reason there's a delay on season three

The White Lotus star Tom Hollander has revealed that season three's script-writing is currently on pause due to the ongoing writers' strikes in Hollywood.

While fans already have the details that the next adventure will be set in Asia, the final story hasn't been confirmed, as creator, Mike White, is concerned about getting thrown out of the Writers' Guild.

"You wouldn't want to [be thrown out of the union], you'd be a scab", he told the News Agents podcast.

"The impression I get is development is stopped, production is stopped."

