There are plenty of talking points from Donald Trump’s TV interview with Piers Morgan already, but people were only focusing on one thing.
The former president still doesn’t want to admit defeat in the 2020 election (surprise, surprise), and he seems to have fallen out with former bezzie Morgan.
But all people seemed to notice online was how 'disgustingly moist' Trump was in the teaser clip.
The 75-year-old got agitated in an interview with ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan, who shared a heavily-edited teaser video of his new interview on his Twitter page.
The new show on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored programme hasn’t even properly aired yet, with the launch set for on 25th April.
But the comments have already come in thick and fast, with Trump’s clammy appearance the biggest talking point.
“That picture of Trump being extremely moist gets less funny and more horrific with every dozen times it shows up on my feed,” one person wrote.
Another added: “I'm enthralled not so much by the body language (average-to-mediocre Trump), but by the moist face. It's as if he's slowly melting away.”
“Stop calling trump damp when he is clearly moist,” a user said.
They found the tanned ballsac Tucker Carlson was talking about.pic.twitter.com/P7tmdO35rk— Jimmy Kimmel (@Jimmy Kimmel) 1650492476
We must return to a time before Moist Trump— Tars Kidnaps Easter Buns, w/ Robots! \ud83d\udc30\ud83d\udc30\ud83e\udd16\ud83e\udd16\ud83d\udc7e\ud83d\udc7e (@Tars Kidnaps Easter Buns, w/ Robots! \ud83d\udc30\ud83d\udc30\ud83e\udd16\ud83e\udd16\ud83d\udc7e\ud83d\udc7e) 1650491980
That picture of Trump being extremely moist gets less funny and more horrific with every dozen times it shows up on my feed— Mike Suskie (@Mike Suskie) 1650503511
I'm enthralled not so much by the body language (average-to-mediocre Trump), but by the moist face. It's as if he's slowly melting away.— Asehpe (@Asehpe) 1650500073
Relevanthttps://twitter.com/nicklutsko/status/1499552707270619138\u00a0\u2026— Nick Lutsko (@Nick Lutsko) 1650490128
Not emotionally ready for Wet Trumphttps://twitter.com/lib_crusher/status/1516883378594885632\u00a0\u2026— Robert Jones (@Robert Jones) 1650488255
maybe trump is part-amphibian and thus needs to be constantly moist— admiral ron (@admiral ron) 1650492987
Moist Trump is absolutely the grossest thing I have ever had the displeasure to make you read. \n\nI'm very sorry.— Schr\u00f6dinger's Litter Box (@Schr\u00f6dinger's Litter Box) 1650492854
Stay tuned for the interview later next week - if you can bear to see Trump's 'moist' face any longer.
