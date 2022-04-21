There are plenty of talking points from Donald Trump’s TV interview with Piers Morgan already, but people were only focusing on one thing.

The former president still doesn’t want to admit defeat in the 2020 election (surprise, surprise), and he seems to have fallen out with former bezzie Morgan.

But all people seemed to notice online was how 'disgustingly moist' Trump was in the teaser clip.

The 75-year-old got agitated in an interview with ex-Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan, who shared a heavily-edited teaser video of his new interview on his Twitter page.

The new show on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored programme hasn’t even properly aired yet, with the launch set for on 25th April.

But the comments have already come in thick and fast, with Trump’s clammy appearance the biggest talking point.

“That picture of Trump being extremely moist gets less funny and more horrific with every dozen times it shows up on my feed,” one person wrote.

Another added: “I'm enthralled not so much by the body language (average-to-mediocre Trump), but by the moist face. It's as if he's slowly melting away.”

“Stop calling trump damp when he is clearly moist,” a user said.

Stay tuned for the interview later next week - if you can bear to see Trump's 'moist' face any longer.

