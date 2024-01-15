iShowSpeed attempted to pay tribute to Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho while streaming, only to land onto his setup and break it.

The streamer, who is one of the most vocal United fans on the internet, was lucky enough to speak to the Argentinian live on one of his streams recently and he couldn't resist the urge to replicate one of the footballer's goals for his viewers.

One point saw him attempt to pull off a bicycle kick - much like Garnacho's goal against Everton recently - but instead of landing gracefully he slammed into his monitor, leading his screen to go down while chatting to Garnacho.

Thankfully he seems fine after the incident, and it was just his pride which was wounded.

