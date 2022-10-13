King Charles III murmured "dear, oh dear" as he welcomed Liz Truss to a meeting - and managed to relatably sum up everyone's feelings towards the prime minister (at least the internet thinks so).
The two met at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night (October 12) for their weekly audience where the new King was filmed greeting Truss as she was escorted to the King's equerry by two servants.
“Prime minister, Your Majesty," the equerry announced to the monarch.
Truss then stepped forward to greet His Majesty with a handshake and a bow.
“So you’ve come back again?” King Charles said to Truss, to which she replied: "Well, it's a great pleasure."
"Dear, oh dear. Anyway…", the sovereign replied.
Though it remains unclear what his remark is in reference to, people online were thoroughly amused by King Charles appearing unimpressed.
The clip was compared to something straight out of The Office.
\u201cA scene straight from the Office.\n\nTruss: \u201cYour Majesty\u2026 Lovely to see you again.\u201d\n\nKing: \u201cBack again. Dear oh dear. Anyway\u2026\u201d\n\nPolitical awkwardness and unintentional comedy at its finest. \n\n\u201d— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@Dr. Jennifer Cassidy) 1665606531
or Blackadder III...
\u201cMy god this is like a scene from Blackadder III\u201d— Monisha Rajesh (@Monisha Rajesh) 1665610525
or a Victoria Wood sketch.
\u201cIt\u2019s like a Victoria Wood skit, \u201coh dear oh dear\u201d\u201d— hanna hanra (@hanna hanra) 1665639053
There's been a request for the scene to be included in Netflix drama The Crown.
\u201cIf this isn\u2019t the opening scene of The Crown S7 then I\u2019m rioting \ud83d\udc80\u201d— Laura Leslie (@Laura Leslie) 1665619272
While some imagined how the rest of the meeting went...
\u201c\u201cI don\u2019t mean to be rude but even my brother Andrew would struggle to screw things up this royally.\u201d\u201d— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1665601774
\u201c\u2018I accept your resignation\u2019\n\n\u2018But, your Majesty, that\u2019s not\u2026\u2019\n\n\u2018Cheerio\u2019\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1665602110
The new monarch has already provided some viral moments captured on camera, such as when he had an outburst about a leaky pen.
\u201cI hope Charlie keeps giving us this fucking Gold. The lad hasn\u2019t a clue about cameras\u201d— The Blindboy Podcast (@The Blindboy Podcast) 1665610767
King Charles's comment can relate to our food delivery habits.
There were jokes that King Charles's comment means he is part of Truss's so-called "anti-growth coalition."
\u201c\u201cDear oh dear\u201d King Charles III latest to join the anti-growth coalition etc\u201d— Luke Turner (@Luke Turner) 1665651112
Here are some more of the best reaction tweets from this situation:
\u201cSomeone who abruptly inherited their job and has no real mandate to lead, and King Charles\u201d— Alex Burns (@Alex Burns) 1665609897
\u201cThought this was a shitpost but it's word for word.\n\nhttps://t.co/r7KoQ3IcDk\u201d— libcom.org (@libcom.org) 1665606324
\u201cI can\u2019t believe Liz Truss is making King Charles more relatable.\u201d— Fuelled_By_Adobo (@Fuelled_By_Adobo) 1665613888
\u201cKing Charles\u2019 weekly meetings with Liz Truss. \n\n\u201d— Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@Dr. Jennifer Cassidy) 1665609273
\u201cKing Charles \ud83e\udd1d The rest of us\n\nTired of seeing Liz Truss\u201d— Kyle Hutton (@Kyle Hutton) 1665608324
Their weekly audience comes after King Charles announced he would not attend the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month following reports this was Truss's advice.
Meanwhile, Truss has had a disastrous start as prime minister with the controversial mini-Budget causing the pound to tank which in the end caused her to U-turn on plans to cut to the 45 per cent top rate of income tax after people questioned how long she would remain as PM.
