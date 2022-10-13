King Charles III murmured "dear, oh dear" as he welcomed Liz Truss to a meeting - and managed to relatably sum up everyone's feelings towards the prime minister (at least the internet thinks so).

The two met at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night (October 12) for their weekly audience where the new King was filmed greeting Truss as she was escorted to the King's equerry by two servants.

“Prime minister, Your Majesty," the equerry announced to the monarch.

Truss then stepped forward to greet His Majesty with a handshake and a bow.

“So you’ve come back again?” King Charles said to Truss, to which she replied: "Well, it's a great pleasure."

"Dear, oh dear. Anyway…", the sovereign replied.

Though it remains unclear what his remark is in reference to, people online were thoroughly amused by King Charles appearing unimpressed.

The clip was compared to something straight out of The Office.









or Blackadder III...





or a Victoria Wood sketch.













There's been a request for the scene to be included in Netflix drama The Crown.









While some imagined how the rest of the meeting went...

















The new monarch has already provided some viral moments captured on camera, such as when he had an outburst about a leaky pen.









King Charles's comment can relate to our food delivery habits.









There were jokes that King Charles's comment means he is part of Truss's so-called "anti-growth coalition."





Here are some more of the best reaction tweets from this situation:

































Their weekly audience comes after King Charles announced he would not attend the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt next month following reports this was Truss's advice.

Meanwhile, Truss has had a disastrous start as prime minister with the controversial mini-Budget causing the pound to tank which in the end caused her to U-turn on plans to cut to the 45 per cent top rate of income tax after people questioned how long she would remain as PM.

