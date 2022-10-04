Moment barber offers King Charles a free haircut

A barber took his chance with King Charles by offering the monarch a free haircut during his first public engagement since the Queen's funeral.

The King was in Dunfermline, shaking hands with locals, when the barber leaned over the barrier and said: "It would be my pleasure to give you a haircut, free."

Charles laughed it off and smiled: "next time".

A disappointing result, because many would love to see His Majesty with a skin fade.

