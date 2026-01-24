French President Macron just gave the most powerful rebuke of Donald Trump yet

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered his sharpest rebuke yet of Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos, striking back at Trump’s threat of 200 per cent tariffs on French wine and champagne tied to his bid to take over Greenland.

Macron declared that Europe “will not give in to bullies” and insisted his continent stands for the rule of law over brutality and coercion, a pointed critique of what he called trade blackmail.

In a rare moment of blunt diplomacy, Macron warned against a “world without rules” and underscored that France and the EU won’t be intimidated, even as tensions with Washington rise.

