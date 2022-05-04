Kate Middleton lookalike applies to play her in The Crown

An Australian Kate Middleton lookalike has applied to play the Duchess in an upcoming series of The Crown, after an open casting-call was put out to the public.

"This is a good role in this award-winning drama and we are looking for a strong physical resemblance,” the call-out from the show reads.

Brittany Dixon bears a strong resemblance to the royal, and was encouraged to sign up for the role by TikTok fans. She's an artist who regularly shares paintings, but people were quickly taken by her unique look.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

