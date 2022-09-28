Top economist describes Kwasi Kwarteng's budget as 'raging incompetence'

An economist professor has described Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget plans as 'raging incompetence' during a rant about the dangers of pushing the UK into a recession.

David Blanchflower appeared on Sky News to give his thoughts on the controversial plans to make the rich richer in the hopes of a 'trickle-down' effect.

"You're the chancellor of the exchequer and what you've done is you've stood up and crashed the markets," he scathed. "Your credibility is completely trashed.

"I have never seen such raging incompetence."

