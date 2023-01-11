Look, we get it. Prince Harry’s memoir may not be everybody’s cup of tea, but we think we can all agree that comparing the controversial autobiography to Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf is going more than a step too far.

Nevertheless, journalist and author A.N. Wilson decided to draw the comparison in an interview on Times Radio on Tuesday, saying that whilst he wasn't suggesting Harry is "as bad as Hitler”, reading the duke’s Spare is “like reading Mein Kampf” – as if that makes the comment all OK.

He explained: “[It’s similar] in that Hitler thinks he’s a great hero, and you put the book down with absolute disgust. And you do put this book down with total disgust at the self-pity, self-indulgence of this character.”

And yet, in the end, it was with Wilson that many Twitter users expressed their “total disgust".

Quote tweeting with a meme reading “the Jews are tired”, Yahoo News political correspondent Nadine Batchelor-Hunt – who is herself Jewish – added: “How is my country dealing with the release of Harry’s book, you ask?

“Well, we’re less than 24 hours in and there are people comparing it to Mein Kampf on national radio.”

Prince Harry’s Spare was finally released in the UK on Tuesday, with shocking revelations including past drug use, a frostbitten penis, an alleged altercation with Prince William and the number of Taliban fighters he killed in Afghanistan.

