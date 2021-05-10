Ben Shapiro has been roundly ridiculed after his attempt at humour failed to land – again.
Writing on Twitter, the US conservative commentator tried to mock inclusive language surrounding transgender people giving birth by posting this odd ‘joke’ for Mother’s Day on Sunday, and it immediately backfired:
Happy Birthing Persons' Day to all the egg-producing homo sapiens of unspecified gender who made the decision to br… https://t.co/YJOQYxUCYr— Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro) 1620560544
Many were quick to tell him that he was unlikely to land a Netflix comedy special:
@benshapiro Wouldn’t getting a therapist be easier than this?— Alex Eff Brown (@Alex Eff Brown) 1620560844
While others pointed out that he makes a similar joke every year, and it is never funny.
Indeed, indy100 pointed out last that that he had made the same tired joke and he was (deservingly) roasted then, too.
So, does Ben Shapiro actually spend Mothers Day with the mother of his children because the same, uh, "joke" he mak… https://t.co/OBRSPIkuMT— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈) 1620613391
@benshapiro Happy Ben Shapiro Telling the Same Tired Joke Every Year Day! https://t.co/1bgfdKhEE7— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@Mrs. Betty Bowers) 1620570951
Ben Shapiro posts the same joke every Mother’s Day.... while he remains the same joke to his Mother everyday.— Paul Lander (@Paul Lander) 1620593278
It is not the first time the controversial broadcaster has been mocked in recent weeks. Last month, he bought himself a single plank of wood from Home Depot in protest at calls to boycott the company over its stance towards Georgia’s controversial new voting law.
He was also mocked recently after he claimed 4C of global warming was not an emergency.
Nevertheless, Shapiro seemed unfazed by his critics and continued to use his Twitter account and we wish he wouldn’t. One tweeter said:
@benshapiro I’m scared of the day when conservatives finally write a second joke— garlic (@garlic) 1620585157
While another wrote:
Anxiously waiting to see what Ben Shapiro comes up with for Fathers Day https://t.co/6w3N1v1phq— Grungy Grimy Gamer Boy (@Grungy Grimy Gamer Boy) 1620620757
America celebrates Mother’s Day on 9 May every year. Thank goodness we have 364 days before we have to hear Shapiro make his joke again, then.