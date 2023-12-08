Elon Musk warns Taylor Swift after being named Person of the Year award

Elon Musk has congratulated Taylor Swift for being named TIME magazine's Person of the Year for 2023 - but he also has a warning for the pop star.

Swift was chosen among a shortlist up for the esteemed title such as Xi Jinping, King Charles III, Vladimir Putin, Barbie, Hollywood strikers and Musk himself.

But it's been quite the year for Swift who has broken a series of records including her sell-out Eras Tour becoming the second-highest-grossing tour of all time estimated currently at $906 million.

The Eras Tour was made into a concert film which also did impressive numbers, making $92 million in its opening weekend from October 13 and the box office hit has gone on to make $200 million worldwide.

While 1989 (Taylor's Version)became the fastest-selling vinyl record, selling 580,000 copies between October 27 and November 1 alone.

As a previous Person of the Year for 2021, Musk took to Twitter/X to say "Congrats," to Swift.

However, he followed up with a warning from his personal experience of reaching this achievement as he added: "Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience lol."

After being named Person of the Year in 2021, Musk would become an unpopular figure when in 2022 he purchased Twitter for $44 billion which he then rebranded to X and fired 80 per cent of the entire workforce at the social media company, as per Business Today.

He then removed legacy verified check marks and introduced the Twitter Blue subscription service for users to pay to be verified on the platform.

Meanwhile, a number of companies including Apple, IBM, Lionsgate, Disney, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Paramount Global have paused advertising on Twitter/X after Musk backed an antisemitic tweet on which claimed Jewish communities have a “dialectical hatred” of white people and said the poster had “said the actual truth”.

