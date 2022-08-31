Fans catch a glimpse of Kylie Jenner's son in new trailer for The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner shared an unseen photo of her new baby boy during the trailer for the upcoming season of The Kardashians.

Season two of the show will be heavily centred around his birth, and fans even predict it may be when his name is finally revealed, six months later.

The baby was initially given the name 'Wolf', but Kylie later said it had been changed as it didn't suit him. She's remained tight-lipped on his new moniker since.

The Kardashians season two airs from 22 September.

