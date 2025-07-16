Why are Nicki Minaj and SZA feuding? Latest celebrity beef explained

Another day, another celebrity feud... this time it's Nicki Minaj and SZA, where some choice words were shared on social media.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 'Superbass' singer ridiculed the 'Kill Bill' singer in a series of posts to which SZA hit back in her responses.

It all started when Minaj slammed SZA's manager, and Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) president, Punch, who’s also the president of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), where she claimed he was "bullying me on Twitter for no reason."

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion," she wrote in one of the posts.

"He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand."

(Punch hasn't directly responded to Minaj's accusations but did take to the platform where he quipped, "So what did I miss?")





Not long after this, SZA then shared a cryptic post where she wrote, "Mercury retrograde .. don't take the bait lol silly goose," but didn't name any names.





SZA's post soon got the attention of Minaj, who directly insulted the singer's appearance in a series of posts

"Go draw your freckles back on bookie," she said, calling SZA "Liar liar pants on fire," and claiming she sounds "like a f**g dead dog," she posted.





"B**** looking & sounding like she got stung by a f***ing bee. dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles*" Minah added in a follow-up post.









She carried on, "B**** put out a whole new album as a deluxe to an already existing album that was out for like a year or 2 so the original album could break records. Like what in the insecure lack of morals & integrity you doing? I thought she was like a real artist? Girl by."





These direct insults prompted SZA to respond to a social media user who warned about feeling the wrath of the Barbz (Minaj's fandom), "You really don’t wanna start this girl… if you was crying before, you really gon cry now when the bar(b)z get at you."

However, the 'Good Days' singer didn't appear fazed by this as she explained, "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love . IN REAL LIFE . "

She added, "My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been . GET SOME F***ING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL !!!"

This isn't the first celebrity beef Minaj has had, as she's previously feuded with fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion last year over her song 'Hiss' where she appeared to take a shot at Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

