Rubi Rose's alleged OnlyFans super-spender speaks out about leaked texts

Just a few days after Rubi Rose shared messages from a fan on OnlyFans who purportedly spent $60,000 on her and even got a tattoo of her face on his leg, he spoke out and claimed the whole thing was a “hoax”.



Rapper, Rose recently posted about the man, sharing a screen recording showing how she was bombarded with long messages.

"I would do anything for you, I would fly anywhere to be with you," the fan wrote in one lengthy text message.

Now, the man has spoken on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast and claimed that he was paid by Rose’s team.

Speaking about the picture of the pair together which was circulated online, the man said: “I met up with her to take this picture, the next day, I’m like, the f***ing OnlyFans top spender.

“I didn’t know the story was gonna come out to be bigger than what the story is now where I’m like, the obsessive guy who’s in love with her.”



The man went on to say that the screenshots of $62,000 being transferred to Rose’s account did not show his money, adding that “that’s someone’s account”.

He then went on to claim that he was the one who suggested getting the tattoo done, and asked her team for “between $15-20K”.



The man went on to say: “I didn’t purchase any of her OnlyFans content… I’m not like a weirdo, how the internet thinks I am you know,” he explained.

