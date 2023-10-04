Taylor Swift's private jet conspiracy theory might be the best we've ever heard

The recent dating rumours surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been unavoidable, particularly due to the pop star attending two of the NFL player's recent games - but there is a conspiracy theory circulating about her latest appearance.

Cheering from the standings, the 33-year-old appeared to be in her element when she watched the Kansas City Chiefs against the Chicago Bears on September 24.

Then she was spotted at MetLife Stadium on Monday (October 2) watching the Super Bowl winners defeat the New York Jets with celebrity pals such as Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Sophie Turner.

But it's this latest game that has the conspiracy theorists convinced that she attended the New York Jets game to detract from criticisms of her use of private jets.

Confused on how this has been deduced? Well, the theory is all about SEO and search results.

Basically, some theorise that Swift's recent football game attendance means that when people search "Taylor Swift jets" the latest reports of her at the match will appear at the top of the search results, rather than links to data concerning her use of private jets.

Molly McPherson, a pop culture PR expert described the move as "brilliant" on TikTok.

"Of course, she went to the Jets game for SEO reputation busting. So when you Google 'Taylor Swift and the Jets' you don't get the story about her jet emissions - which most of the articles were digital by the way - you're gonna get Taylor Swift at the Jets game," she said.

"Of course, she went to the Jets game for SEO reputation busting. So when you Google 'Taylor Swift and the Jets' you don't get the story about her jet emissions - which most of the articles were digital by the way - you're gonna get Taylor Swift at the Jets game," she said.

Swift has two multi-million dollar planes: a Dassault Falcon 7X and a Dassault Falcon 900, Insider reported and they have spent around 166 hours (seven days) flying back and forth from Swift's Eras Tour shows since March, according to aircraft-tracking website JetSpy.

Last year, the Anti-Hero singer came under fire after sustainability marketing firm Yard revealed Swift’s private jet had emitted 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon dioxide, topping the list of celebrities with the highest amount of carbon emissions due to this.

In the data breakdown, Swift had reportedly taken 170 trips and travelled an average of about 140 miles per flight.

However, Swift's representatives defended her at the time and told the media that her private jet also gets loaned out to other people.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson said. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

