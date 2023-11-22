Trisha Paytas announces second pregnancy and already has unique name picked out

Trisha Paytas has announced they are pregnant with their second baby - and has already picked out a unique name for their unborn child.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old controversial YouTuber - who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns - shared the news that they and husband Moses Hacmon are going to be parents again.

"🍂Thankful🍂 Baby #2 coming May 2024," Paytas wrote as the post caption, with snaps of the couple together holding sonogram photos along with their one-year-old daughter Malibu Barbie.

Paytas also revealed the name of baby number two in a TikTok video that showed some behind-the-scenes clips of the photoshoot.

It appears the expectant parents were inspired by the King of Rock 'n' Roll himself when choosing the name.

"We did already announce the baby's name is going to be Elvis, while we don't know the gender yet - boy or girl - we're having baby Elvis and we couldn't be more excited," they said.









Paytas who gave birth to Malibu Barbie on September 14 last year and around this time a bizarre conspiracy theory circulated online that they had already given birth and that the baby was the reincarnation of Elizabeth II who passed away on September 8.



On their podcast 'Just Trish,' the social media star who addressed this once more after announcing their second pregnancy - as they hope another royal death doesn't coincide with their birth once more.

"Please no royalty die in May I swear to goodness if the King dies or something and they say it's my baby," they said. "I have the fear of the royal family at all times."

To which Hacmon jokingly interjected: "We are giving birth to the King," referencing the fact that they're naming their baby Elvis.

Of course, the announcement prompted memes online about how concerned King Charles should be about Paytas being pregnant again.





















