Who is Golden Globes host, Jo Koy?

We're into the first month of 2024 and awards season is fast approaching, with the Golden Globes taking place this Sunday (January 7) and comedian Jo Koy is set to host the show.

The event is typically held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel each year and famous comedians who have previously been on hosting duties include Jerrod Carmichael, Ricky Gervais, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

But what do we know about this year's host?

Jo Koy is a stand-up comedian and actor from Washington and the 52-year-old won the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year award at the 2018 Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

He has released our comedy specials through Comedy Central and Netflix, and in 2019 had a chart-topping comedy album Live From Seattle. Koy is also a frequent panellist on Chelsea Lately.





Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images

His stand-up performance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno back in 2005 was memorable as he received a rare standing ovation.

As the son of a Filipina mother and an American father, Koy is proud of his Filipino-American heritage and commented in his 2021 memoir Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo how he has embraced his identity in his comedy.

"By talking about my Filipino family and all their quirks, I wasn’t shutting my audience out, I was bringing them in, building bridges between our cultures and showing how much we all have in common," he said.

As the host of the 81st Golden Globe Awards, this makes Koy the second person of Asian descent in history to host this ceremony - after Korean-American actor Sandra Oh in 2019.

Koy previously dated fellow comedian Chelsea Handler and the pair went public with their relationship in 2021 but split a year later - though he described the breakup as "beautiful" to PEOPLE.

Viewers can watch Koy host the Golden Globes this Sunday live on CBS (8 p.m. EST/5 PST), and it will also be live-streamed on the CBS app and Paramount+.

