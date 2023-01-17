Chelsea Handler thought the sun and the moon were the same until seven years ago

Chelsea Handler has confessed she thought the sun and the moon were the same thing until she was 40-years-old.

The comedian, now 47, reveals in her latest stand-up special, Revolution, that she was always too scared to ask questions.

It wasn't until on a safari in Africa that she had the revelation.

“My older sister, Simone looked up at the sky and she said, ‘Chelsea, look up. It’s not often you get to see the sun and the moon at the same time,'” Handler recalled of the moment she made the discovery.

