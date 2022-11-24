Will Ferrell had a brutal response to England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale who sent him a message ahead of the USA vs England clash at the World Cup.

“Elf will be on the shelf and it will be a little less Anchorman and more w*man. Take care pal", Ramsdale joked in the message played out to the actor on Capital FM.

“Mr Aaron Ramsdale… Aaron, you didn’t realise I know where you live, and I’m delivering a bag of s*** to your doorstep", Ferrell quipped back.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

