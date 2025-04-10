FPL Gameweek 32 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

There aren't many Premier League games left before the end of the season and while it seems like the title race and relegation spots are all but confirmed, it's hotting up in the race for the top four.

None of the top five heading into the last round of fixtures won, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Fulham the big beneficiaries.

There's a lot of think about in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), especially with this the start of consecutive double gameweeks, which is then immediately followed by a blank one, but fear not - we've got you covered.

Ahead of each FPL Gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 32.

Spurs' Brennan Johnson was the top point scorer in FPL GW31 with 18 points against Southampton / Shaun Botterill, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 32 picks - what to think about

This is the first of two consecutive double gameweeks coming up followed by a blank one for some so there's plenty to keep in mind.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are both in action twice during this gameweek and in GW33, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace (again) and Manchester City all have double gameweeks before not featuring at all in GW34.

A reminder the assistant manager chip is available now and managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m which players need to budget for.

Looking at the fixtures, Liverpool have two green and then a neutral before two red in a row.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal have a green gameweek before a double including one green and one neutral before a blank. Nottingham Forest have a great run with four green and two neutral in their next six.

Newcastle United have a double gameweek of two neutral fixtures at home so it could be time to look at Magpies assets if managers haven't already. Alexander Isak could be a strong choice for captain this time out.

Manchester City have three neutral fixtures, including two of those in a double gameweek in GW33. Aston Villa have a green gameweek up next before a neutral and red in a double GW33.

Fulham have a mixed run with a green, neutral and red in their next three with Brighton having three green and two neutral in their next five. Bournemouth, who are still struggling, have four neutral and two red in their next six.

Crystal Palace could be a team to heavily consider - the Eagles are the only team to have consecutive double gameweeks but their fixtures are tough. Palace have Manchester City and Newcastle United this gameweek, both away, before a home game with Bournemouth and a trip to Arsenal in GW33. Beware, they have a blank GW34 though.

Brentford have two red in their next three, Manchester United have a tough trip to Newcastle United next before a run of two green and two neutral in four and Spurs only have one red fixture left all season.

Everton have three red gameweeks in a row, West Ham United have their final red fixture at Liverpool this gameweek and Wolves will be buoyed by the return of Matheus Cunha for the run in with just one red gameweek left.

Ipswich Town have three red gameweeks in a row, Leicester City have Liverpool away after their trip to Brighton this weekend and the already relegated Southampton, who do not have a manager, have two green and two neutral in their next four.

Having Newcastle United's Alexander Isak as captain could prove fruitful with a double gameweek and both matches for the Magpies are at home / Alex Pantling, Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel, Riccardo Calafiori, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka (75), Declan Rice (75), Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Leon Bailey (75), Ross Barkley (75)

Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert (50), Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier (50), Luis Sinisterra (50), Enes Unal

Brentford - Aaron Hickey, Fabio Carvalho, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Jason Steele, Joel Veltman, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter, James Milner

Crystal Palace - Maxence Lacroix (75), Chris Richards (75), Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure

Everton - Vitalii Mykolenko (75), Jesper Lindstrom, Orel Mangala, Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Fulham - Harry Wilson (50), Reiss Nelson

Ipswich Town - Omari Hutchinson (75), Sam Szmodics, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Alisson (75), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Tyler Morton (75)

Manchester City - Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Erling Haaland

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt (75), Jonny Evans, Ayden Heaven, Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo (75)

Newcastle United - Lewis Hall, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Anthony Gordon (75), Joe Willock (50)

Nottingham Forest - Ola Aina, Anthony Elanga (75), Chris Wood (75), Taiwo Awoniyi (75)

Southampton - Juan Larios (50), Albert Gronbaek (75)

Spurs - Radu Dragusin, Kevin Danso, Dejan Kulusevski

West Ham United - Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Enso Gonzalez, Leon Chiwome, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Brighton - Jan Paul van Hecke

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Crystal Palace - Marc Guehi, Eddie Nketiah (until April 16)

Leicester City - Facundo Buonanotte

Southampton - Flynn Downes

Wolves' Matheus Cunha is available again following a four match ban for his sending off at Bournemouth in the FA Cup / Daniel Jayo, Getty Images

FPL gameweek 32 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (April 12) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Brentford (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Bournemouth v v Fulham (Monday, 8pm)

Brighton v Leicester City

Chelsea v Ipswich Town (Sunday, 2pm)

Liverpool v West Ham United (Sunday, 2pm)

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (Wednesday, 7.30pm)

Newcastle United v Manchester United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Everton

Southampton v Aston Villa

Wolves v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

When does the next FPL gameweek start?

The next one gets underway on Saturday, April 19 with four fixtures kicking off at 3pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

