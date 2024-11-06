GTA 6: Live updates as game news to come in Take-Two earnings call

Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT when there will be an update on GTA 6.

Fans are hoping there will be news of a second trailer, screenshots or even gameplay footage but at the very least, there will be an official update on the game's release window.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release in Autumn 2025 and the Take-Two earnings call will reveal if this is still on track or there has been a delay.



Take-Two confirmed in an annual report in September the game is on track at the moment.

Rockstar Games dropped the first, and so far only, trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023 and there has not been any update from the studio about it since.



GTA 6 has been at the centre of a number of huge leaks including the 90+ videos of early development footage that were posted in 2022 and the trailer getting leaked on social media shortly before it was due to drop.

Fears Donald Trump's election 'win' could delay GTA 6 A number of social media users have shared fears about GTA 6 being delayed if Donald Trump wins the US election 2024. The Democratic candidate has declared victory despite it not being official at the time of writing - he stands on the brink though with 266 electoral votes; 270 is needed to win and seven results are left to be announced. An interview with co-founder and president of Rockstar Games Dan Houser from 2018 has resurfaced in which he said he is "thankful" to not be releasing GTA 6 during Trump's presidency, adding some things in today's world are "beyond satire". And it's led to a number of social media users fearing GTA 6 could be pushed back if Trump does get over the line and becomes President of the United States once again.

Former GTA 6 designer comments reaction Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Ben Hinchcliffe's comments about the game. Hinchcliffe is a former lead designer at Rockstar Games who worked on GTA 6. MixReasonable4397 said: "'Realism' is the key takeaway from all this. Seems like y'all gore haters and anti-speed limit mechanics are in for a shock next year 😂😂" Latter_Commercial_52 said: "This is Rockstar's second make or break title. We waited over a decade for it. They know if it somehow busts it's the end of them, so they're gonna make it the best it can possibly be." PapaYoppa said: "Welp guess all the people who hate the realism aspect are gonna be upset 🤣 me personally I love this news, GTA needs to evolve from an arcadey experience to a more realistic one 🤷 at least in my opinion."

Former GTA 6 designer says game will 'blow people away' Ben Hinchcliffe, a former lead designer at Rockstar Games who worked on GTA 6, said in a recent interview the studio will be polishing the game a year out from release and it will be worth the wait. In a viral clip from the interview, Hinchcliffe said: "It will blow people away, it will sell an absolute ton as it always does, people will be talking about it for ages afterwards just like they did with GTA 5. "I think they've raised the bar again, they always do and I just think they have done again with GTA 6. "I'd say a year out on a title that big, you're wanting to really tighten it in every corner, so a lot of bug fixing, a lot of nailing stuff down because there will be hundreds of side cases." He added he's "excited to see how much things have changed" since he left Rockstar after already being impressed with how realistically NPCs behave as an example and that GTA games stand out because of the choices players can have to complete mission objectives.

Rockstar Games post on social media - but it's about Red Dead Online Rockstar Games, who had not posted on X / Twitter since November 1, have shared an update - but it's for Red Dead Online. A post with a link to their Newswire said: "Traders can enjoy boosted rewards and bonuses in Red Dead Online, including 2x RDO$, XP, and Role XP on all Trader Sales throughout November. "Plus returning Limited-Time Clothing, a new Featured Series, rewards from previous Outlaw Passes, and more." And as usual, the majority of comments are clamouring for an update on GTA 6.

Earnings call discussion Ahead of the Take-Two earnings call, Redditors have been sharing their thoughts about it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. timusR said: "I have feeling that they will just show screenshots this year." producedbysensez said: "Feels like they come every month." Caramel-Mother said: "Let's go." Routine_Resort_9895 said: "Please still be on track for Fall 25." EcoomyFit2796 said: "Meh I don't think they'll announce something, I'll keep my expectations extremely low."

Take-Two's latest earnings call starts on November 6 at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT when there will be an update on GTA 6. Rockstar has a history of making announcements around the time of Take Two earnings calls to help drive interest and investment in the company. After the official presentation has finished, investors have the opportunity to ask questions and there is usually a handful of them about GTA 6.

