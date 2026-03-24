GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 'date' splits insiders

Gaming industry insiders are split about when Rockstar Games could release GTA 6 trailer 3.



The last official Grand Theft Auto 6 updates came in February, when Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive confirmed GTA 6's release date remains on track for 19 November, marketing will begin this Summer and there are plans for physical editions at launch.



Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated video game ever and gamers continue to avidly track rumours, leaks, trailers, gameplay details, release dates, maps, screenshots and pre-order announcements.

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GTA 6 trailer 3 'date' splits insiders Gaming industry insiders are split about when GTA 6 trailer 3 could release. There is heavy speculation that Rockstar Games could release trailer 3 in May. That's because it would be around the time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call and Take-Two's portfolio of studios, including Rockstar and 2K, have a history of releasing upcoming game content around these calls to drive interest and investment in the company. May 2025 is also when the last GTA 6 content drop happened, including trailer 2, loads of screenshots, new artwork and more. There have been claims on social media trailer 3 could release in April. But two different gaming industry insiders have said they don't think trailer 3 will release until later in the year - with one saying they would be surprised to see it before June and another saying it might not land until as late as August. On X / Twitter, Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said: "I wouldn't expect trailer 3 anytime before June personally." And Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson recently doubled down on his verdict that GTA 6 trailer 3 might not even release until August. Speaking on the latest episode of Insider Gaming Weekly, he said: "I'm still sticking to my guns from what I said a few weeks ago, I don't think they're going to release the next trailer until actual summer summer, which would be August or July. "I know people would probably say that's too late but they can do what they want, it doesn't matter when the trailer comes out, you're going to buy it, they know it, they don't have to release a trailer." GTA 6 trailer 3 is currently unconfirmed.



Switch 2 speculation skepticism Responding to claims about GTA 6 potentially launching day and date on Nintendo Switch 2, @videotechuk_ is not having any of it. In a X / Twitter post, he said: "I call BS on the stupid Switch 2 rumour release for GTA 6." A reply added: "If it happens it'll be after release. There's no way Rockstar has the current resources to focus on optimising for a very low-end hardware device."

GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 release details 'revealed' An insider claims one of his sources is adamant Rockstar Games will announce GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly posted on X / Twitter: "Everything looks set for me to win my lavish dinner with my Rockstar source regarding GTA 6 for Switch 2. "My source (who has gotten various things right) has been saying for months that GTA 6 will arrive day and date for Switch 2 which I thought was utter crap and called him out and he proceeded to double down so we now have this bet going. "Rockstar has until early May to announce the Switch 2 version otherwise I win." Kiwi Talkz clarified in the comments: "We made the bet when GTA 6 was still meant to release in May 2026, hence why that date still stands." He also inferred if May comes and goes without any GTA 6 Switch 2 news, that does not mean for definite Rockstar would not release the game on the platform. There have been previous claims that Rockstar has at the very least explored getting GTA 6 running on the Switch 2 but these have not been confirmed. To be clear, a Nintendo Switch 2 version of GTA 6 at all is currently unconfirmed.

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