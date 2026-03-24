Lauren Boebert has been savagely mocked after making a claim about ICE helping in airports and being immediately proven wrong.

Controversial MAGA Republican congresswoman Boebert has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after making the claim that the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents at a Minneapolis airport helped wait times to “drop” – the only problem is, ICE agents haven’t been sent to that airport.

Over the weekend, Trump announced that he was sending ICE agents to some US airports, allegedly to assist the TSA (who, due to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown, are not being paid) with excessively long lines at airport security.

In a video posted on X/Twitter, and captioned it: “You can’t make this stuff up!!

“ICE agents show up at airports, and suddenly TSA wait times in Minneapolis drop to less than five minutes! Called it!”

However, many pointed out that she did in fact “make this stuff up” as it was widely pointed out, and the post community-noted to clarify, that “ICE has not been deployed to” Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar responded, writing: “You just made this stuff up. ICE agents have not been deployed into Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

“Our airport security wait times are normally quick and have been throughout the Republican shutdown. Insanity.”

In response, Boebert denied she said ICE was at MSP and followed up with a series of insults and claims about Omar.

Boebert replied: “1: I never said ICE was at MSP. 2: You married your brother for immigration fraud.

“3: You’re a terrorist sympathizer. 4: All temporary protective status for Somalians should be revoked.”

“‘You can’t make this stuff up!!’ is a funny way to start this because Lauren Boebert did, in fact, make this stuff up.

“ICE agents are not at the Minneapolis airport, where TSA lines have been consistently quick. We are living in an episode of Veep,” someone wrote.

Another said: “There are no ICE agents at MSP airport. So it appears that you can indeed make this stuff up.”

Someone argued: “We already have a minimum age requirement for Congress. We desperately need a minimum IQ as well.”

“Odd: ICE Agents have not been deployed into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport,” another pointed out.

Boebert also made headlines recently when she leaked a photo of Hillary Clinton from inside the private Jeffrey Epstein hearing, causing Clinton to leave.

indy100 has contacted Lauren Boebert for comment.

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