GTA 6: Live updates as Rockstar developer hits back at trailer 'mistakes' claims

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

Reddit reaction to Rockstar developer comments Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the post on X / Twitter from @elysivms. ThaGenderOffender said: "Lol people are expecting this game to be 1:1 with real life." One user said: "They should have commented with 'alright halt the release. we got bugs to fix. Delayed for 2 years.'" JaketheFURRYBOIOwO said: "Good I hate people online who are like this character clothes is glitching threw [sic] them like the game is still in development."

Rockstar developer hits back at trailer 'mistakes' claims A Rockstar developer has hit back at claims there are a number of "mistakes" in the trailer. X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly shares GTA content, posted a number of "mistakes" they had spotted in the trailer, including "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and more. But Zara Naveed, an Associate Gameplay Systems Engineer at Rockstar who posts on X / Twitter as @elysivms, has hit back at the claims. She quoted the post from @GTAVI_Countdown and said: "Breaking news: video game is actually a video game."

GTA 6 airport to be used for DLC? Redditor Ok-Ingenuity9833 has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "What if the airport can be used to access future DLC expansion regions such as Cuba, Caribbean or Atlanta?" There has been speculation that Rockstar may expand the game's map after the game first releases. But other social media users weren't impressed at the suggestion. Green_Video_9831 said: "Oh yeah, just like the GTA 5 DLCs or the RDR2 DLCs." amniote14 said: "Maybe I'm in the minority but I don't want a massive multi-map experience. I would much rather Leonida is full of interesting, unique and divergent content instead of three different maps literred with Ubisoft style side missions and collectibles. Game worlds like RDR2 can't compare in sheer scale with some other titles but the fact that every corner is hand crafted, a totally different mini-environment made it feel absolutely massive, one of the most 'full' feeling open world games I've ever played. Ubisoft games with 500,000km maps and 3,000 collectibles don't feel full and alive, they feel like work." monkey_D_v1199 said: "I swear if Rockstar does something like this but for Online I will be f**king p**sed. In the last decade or so I think we have made it very clear that we want single player DLC and not just have Online hog it all up. I hope Rockstar recognises it."

NPC 'not an insult in 2025' because of GTA 6 Redditor CaseImpressive9378 has said in the GTA 6 Subreddit being called an NPC "isn't going to be an insult anymore in 2025" accompanied with screenshots of them in the trailer. NPC stands for non-playable character and is used as a derogatory term to describe someone who follows trends or who seemingly doesn't think for themselves. Others have been reacting to the post. dwartbg9 said: "Telling someone that he's an NPC wasn't used in the way that he looks bad, as in NPC characters have bad graphics. It meant that NPCs are simple bots that have no soul and very little purpose, they're just part of the scenery." gianniskouremenos3 said: "The thing I'm the most hyped for is their reactions when you antagonize them." Ori_the_SG said: "Nah it still will be. NPCs are, as an insult, simple stupid bots that act the same way and endlessly repeat the same lines, and just generally act like bots not humans."

Hope for new 'sandbox era' There is hope in the GTA 6 Subreddit that the upcoming title can deliver a new "sandbox era" for gaming. Redditor DirtyGertrude said: "This game needs to expand upon single player replay value. I don't mean a life simulator and I don't want to play online. Not all of us can afford internet and I hope to play a game with genuine replay value. I'm boutta buy a PS5 solely for this game... Is a brotha wrong for wishing this?" Others have been sharing their thoughts. Asil_Adnan said: "I have walked (not sprinting, just slow relaxed walking) from one town to another, multiple times in RDR2, give me an immersive world like that, in a modern Miami setting, I would keep my mouth shut and keep playing for the next five years." BlackLungSlinger said: "Bro why are guys so worried? I don’t recall a GTA ever being a disappointment and not setting new standards for the whole of gaming. I've played GTA 5 20 times, story mode alone." Flimsy_Law_1410 said: "I'm with you 100 per cent on this. The state of current GTA Online has really put me off and even if they do fix it initially I don't think it will be long before it goes the same way (for the money). I'll be jumping from an Xbox One to PS5 Pro for this game too so hope I can really get lost in single player mode for a good while!" A PS5 Pro has not yet been confirmed by Sony but is heavily speculated to be announced this month and release in the holiday season.

GTA 6 Document v1.5 The latest edition of the 'GTA 6 Document' has been shared on Reddit. It's a comprehensive 64-page document that details everything that's known about the game so far using data found in the trailer, various leaks and widespread speculation. v1.5 includes missed details, trailer confirmation of leaks, three new pages covering events from December 2023, credits and a new look. Check out the document here.

Raids and 'smarter enemy AI' Redditor Ragequittter has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if raids will be in the game like the one seen in bodycam footage from the trailer. The social media user said: "Probably in some capacity there will be raids and smarter enemy AI." And others have been commenting on the post with their thoughts. JitSoSwag said: "This footage is either shown on TV / phone or from a mission." Iampla said: "Hopefully, I would like to see some cops raiding places in civilian clothes like in The Wire." Routine-Tension5405 said: "Raids would be perfect for motels or hotels in areas in which the player has committed a crime in. It could work like this: the player uses a motel as a means of time-lapsing (similarly to the camp or hotels from RDR2); the police then could maybe spawn near the motel (like the bounty hunters from RDR2) and they then attempt to raid the hotel / motel."

'Drought period is crazy' At the time of writing, it has now been 274 days since Rockstar Games gave any official update on GTA 6, the longest amount of time Rockstar has ever gone without giving fans anything about an upcoming title. By comparison, there was a 253 day wait for any GTA 5 update from the first announcements and 214 days for Red Dead Redemption 2 updates. The wait is being speculated on the GTA 6 Subreddit, with Top_Information3534 saying: "GTA 6 drought period is crazy. Highly expecting Rockstar to announce the game coming to PS5 Pro in Fall 2025 themselves, soon after the PS5 Pro announcement next week." It's important to note any PS5 Pro announcement is speculated at this time. Other Redditors don't seem to agree the "drought period is crazy". ten_year_rebound said: "We know the game exists and that's all they need us to know. They don't get a benefit to making another trailer until they have confirmed release date that they're ready to share. A game like this doesn't need constant promotion. When you have people clamouring for another look, the community is doing the marketing for you." ToppleToes said: "People are complaining but I honestly don't care if it's taking this long. Once we are few years into playing the game, we will remember these times. We will be playing GTA 6 and we will be surprised how fast time went. People are really impatient nowadays." LucasWesf00 said: "I've found that time is flying by as I'm slowly completing my backlog of games so that when GTA 6 drops I can happily focus on that!"

Lucia's ankle tag A GTA 6 Subreddit discussion has Redditors talking about the significance of Lucia's ankle tag seen in artwork for the game and how that will work. Cash27369 asked if it will restrict travel at the start of the game and said: "I feel like this is why they might use it and if you travel to those places you will immediately get five stars." Others have given their takes too. Kyuuub said: "That's a cool thing to think about, maybe keeping us in the small towns till we get the Vice City part." bunnyboy131313 said: "Reminds me of how in RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2) Arthur Morgan was restricted to go in Blackwater because of bounty. Could be the case with Lucia also. But I do hope we get to explore more with her." ZOoNeR_ said: "I can definitely see that being a thing. Something similar was in GTA 4 already you couldn't cross the bridges till a later part of the game."

'Is that the new trailer?' A popular Reddit post has got social media users asking if "the new trailer" has been posted. Jad_jd shared a registration video they're submitting for BGS24 of themself cosplaying as Jason and _raynhaa as Lucia. It starts with a drone cut to a red car in a car park in the style of if a character is being switched with 'Lucia' putting on a bandana, recreating her look out the back window from the trailer and getting out of the car. It then cuts to a similar character intro to Jason at the wheel and walking. And in the comments, Redditors were impressed with what they saw. Adventurous_Alarm_77 said: "Wait is that the new trailer look at the graphics 🔥🔥" hugefatmeat said: "Bravo! You guys f**ken nailed it 🙏" WentzToWawa said: "Pretty good!"

'Mistakes' in trailer revealed on social media A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer by a X / Twitter user. Among these include barrels in the car crash scene having similar levels of damage, "poorly rendered" NPCs and section of road and water reflections missing. This is in addition to claims of "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

Developer thinks GTA 6 will change price of games A developer for the popular Baldur's Gate 3 has said he thinks "everyone's just waiting" for GTA 6 to raise the price of base games. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Marian Studios, criticised the price of a number of different versions of Star Wars Outlaws that went on sale due to the various offerings of content players could purchase in addition to the base game if they wanted. "I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth and depth," he said. "I'm not against higher prices but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious. "Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality and communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA 6 to do it lol."

"We got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" Redditor AJTOM98 posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of the image Rockstar Games shared when revealing the release date for the first trailer. It was posted with the caption: "We're all gonna look back in five years and be like 'remember this?'" And schematic_boy posted an incredible comment which said "we got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" with the OP (original poster) replying "these before GTA 6 comments will never get old 🤣"

Second trailer release date 'leaked' X / Twitter account @Nuro_Citrix, a user understood to have had insider information the game's first trailer would be revealed in December 2023, has said a second trailer will be released in November 2024. A Tweet simply said: "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - November 2024." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and is speculation at this time.

Number of 'mistakes' revealed in trailer A X / Twitter user has posted a viral thread of a number of "mistakes" spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. These include "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

