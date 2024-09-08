GTA 6: Live updates as Rockstar Games 'internally delays' title to 2026

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

Rockstar told 'go f**k yourself' after studio offered $7,500 for song Martyn Ware told Rockstar in no uncertain terms the studio could not use a song they had requested for a fee Rockstar Games has been told "go f**k yourself" after a claim was made on social media the studio offered $7,500 for a song to be used in GTA 6 which also included a "buyout of any future royalties from the game". Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, revealed he had been contacted by Rockstar enquiring about the use of the song 'Temptation' in the game in some way. Heaven 17 is an English synth-pop band that formed in 1980 in which Ware played keyboard and was on vocals. It's not known how Rockstar planned to use the track but there are assumptions online it was for use in one of the expected in-game radio stations.

'99.9 per cent sure' game is 'internally delayed' The staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, who Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 has blasted those who have attacked him on social media and said he "wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure". Liam said: "I'm a bit sad because the only thing I've ever done in this community is speak my mind. "People who I thought were my friends, have shown their true colours today - it's disgusting. "I understand if you're skeptical by my Tweet, but just know I wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure."

'Delay' reaction: 'Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6' A number of prominent Rockstar and GTA X / Twitter accounts have been reacting to GTA 6 being "internally delayed". @that1detectiv3 said: "Not surprising if true but we'll have to wait for Rockstar to officially say something soon. Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6. "Given the lack of info this year and the internal delay to Fall 2025, 2026 isn't a surprise." @GameRollGTA said: "Please take everything that you hear about GTA 6 with a grain of salt. Trust me if Rockstar delays the game, we'll know about it. "Just wait and see. Maybe that happens, if so, cool it's been delayed. If not, then the game is still on track." @GTASixInfo said: "Take this with a grain of salt as the information has yet to be verified by any other sources."

Rockstar Games 'internally delays' title A staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, has Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 based on information from "multiple devs across two studios". Liam, who is also a GTA 5 modder, said: "GTA 6 has been internally delayed by Rockstar Games and they're already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window. "PC is planned for around 12-18 months after the console launch. This information comes from multiple devs across two studios." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 Michael actor reveals he 'hated' iconic line Ned Luke, who played Michael in GTA 5, reveals he "hated" an iconic line from the game and did not want to say it. In the opening mission of the game, Michael gets held at gunpoint during a robbery which goes wrong. Trevor is pointing a gun at Michael's attacker, who says he will remember Michael's face, and Michael replies: "You forget a thousand things every day, how about you make sure this is one of them." But Luke revealed he really did not want to say the line. "I hated it, I didn't want to do it, I thought it was the dumbest line ever," Luke said. "I kept trying to change it over and over and over again. Rod comes up and says 'Ned, we want you to say the line exactly as written. "I was like 'the line sucks, man' and he said 'trust me, this is the line'. That's why they're Rockstar and I'm not. "You forget a thousand things every day, how about you make sure this is one of them... Oh god, I hear that in my nightmares."

'Only one game GTA 6 should be afraid of' An article by ScreenRant claims there is only one game that GTA 6 should be afraid of when it launches in Autumn 2025. And the title in question is Hollow Knight: Silksong. There is a lot of hype for the sequel to Hollow Knight which has been announced but does not have a release date. It is the most wishlisted game on Steam ahead of other highly-anticipated titles that actually have release dates. Hollow Knight: Silksong also trends every time there is a Nintendo Direct event, the report says, and with so much hype around that title, it is likely to sell well when it does land. The ScreenRant report says if Hollow Knight: Silksong releases in the same year as GTA 6, it could even snatch the Game of the Year crown if it lives up to and even surpasses sky-high expectations.

PS5 Pro 'officially teased' by Sony A PS5 Pro announcement could be just around the corner Girts Ragelis, iStock Sony has "officially teased" the PS5 Pro in an announcement for its celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, according to social media users. As part of the upcoming 30th Anniversary of PlayStation, Sony has already shared a few announcements including 'My First GT', digital soundtracks, a new 'Shapes of Play' collection and a shiny new logo to go with it all. Sony also teased there will be more to come. An image showing a speculated design of the console was included in the 30th Anniversary logo, fuelling speculation a PS5 Pro could be announced very soon. Read the full story here.

'GTA 6 perfect game to show off PS5 Pro' A report from GameRant says "GTA 6 could be the perfect game to show off the technological advancements of the new model [PS5 Pro]". There are rumours Sony has signed an exclusive agreement with Rockstar to market GTA 6 alongside the PS5 and an expected PS5 Pro console. There is speculation the PS5 Pro could be revealed later this month and could release as soon as Holiday 2024. This agreement would likely catapult interest in new and existing PlayStation hardware in the run up to, and around, the release of GTA 6. This would not affect the game being able to be run on Xbox Series X/S, it would be marketed with a focus on PlayStation.

Fast travel approach X / Twitter account @GameRollGTA, who regularly posts content about GTA, has asked on the social media platform how Rockstar might tackle fast travel in the new game. The account said: "In previous GTA games, you can use a taxi to immediately travel to your waypoint. And whilst this may be convenient, this mechanic ultimately discourages exploration and it removes a lot of incentive for the player to try and find things for themselves. I believe that this is why Rockstar changed the way that the fast travel mechanic works in RDR2. "I just think that it would be a waste for Rockstar to create such a large and detailed map, only for players to skip it entirely and only move from mission to mission." And others have been sharing their thoughts. @Dadeboy305_ said: "I think they should let us play however we want. If someone wants to fast travel mission to mission let them, if someone else wants to travel by exploring every corner of the map let them. GTA had always been about player freedom to play how they want so why restrict that?" badr00643 said: "I wish there were train tickets or flights from one city to another. This would be a qualitative leap." @JakeW786 said: "I would be fine with limited fast travel like RDR2's, but not everyone is a fan of that and some people crricised RDR2 for its lack of fast travel options. I believe GTA's formula of fast travel should stay more or less the same."

Nine months since GTA 6 trailer dropped It has now been nine months since the first trailer for GTA 6 dropped. There hasn't been any official update from Rockstar Games since and the only official word of any kind has come from its parent company Take-Two, who narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025 and confirmed the game is on schedule ahead of its most recent earnings call just under a month ago. Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Captain__Cartman said: "Thank god we're nearing 2025!" triggeredravioli said: "I could've become a father in the meantime." ebindcruzzzzz7 said: "Can't believe it's been nine months. I still remember seeing that first frame of the trailer and being in awe."

Players already exploring GTA 6 map in game Roblox players are already exploring parts of the GTA 6 map. That's because the map has been recreated based on what's been seen in the trailer and leaks so far. It's not to scale and doesn't have that much detail but players are enjoying checking out what's been made. A video of it has been shared in the GTA 6 Subreddit and Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. Away-Motor-6621 said: "GTA 6 on Roblox before GTA 6 💀" Intel2025 said: "Time to cancel my pre preorder!!!" dawny1x said: "This game made me realise how many skyscrapers there's gonna be in GTA 6 Jesus."

More from account that posted trailer 'mistakes' The X / Twitter account that pointed out a number of "mistakes" in the GTA 6 trailer has made another comment in relation to the post. @GTAVI_Countdown spotted a number of "mistakes" in the trailer to which a Rockstar developer hit back at. After initially responding, @GTAVI_Countdown added: "And as we mentioned, pointing out those mistakes doesn't mean the trailer is bad but rather proves it's all real-time footage not pre-rendered. "Rockstar did an overall phenomenal job, and those mistakes will mostly be fixed in the final game, as we've seen with previous titles."

Sony has 'locked down' exclusive marketing agreement Sony is rumoured to have "locked down" a deal for exclusive marketing rights for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. During the latest episode of the XNC Podcast, MAGG, an industry insider, claimed the agreement would allow the company to advertise the game as its partner. He said: "It's more confirmation that you're going to hear about it in the second trailer for GTA 6 but Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 on the PS5 and PS5 Pro only." It would not impact the game's availability for Xbox Series X/S. MAGG also speculated the second trailer will debut at the 2024 Game Awards. RedGamingTech also backed up the rumour with a Tweet which said: "Can confirm I've heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA 6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro. Don't take as confirmation though - pinch of salt until it's announced." Such a marketing deal could allow Sony to sell PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles bundled with GTA 6. As mentioned by RedGamingTech, this is rumour and speculation at this stage and has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Former Rockstar employees reveal all on unreleased GTA games Former Rockstar employees have been speaking about a number of Grand Theft Auto titles and expansions that never saw the light of day after being in development or never making it past being a concept. Hype is in overdrive for the latest instalment of Rockstar's iconic series, with GTA 6 scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. With the series being so popular, there are so many different directions Rockstar could have taken with the series. And a number of former Rockstar employees have spoken with Time Extension about some of the ones that didn't make it.

The GTA title that requires players to commit the most crimes The Grand Theft Auto title with the highest proportion of main missions that requires the player to commit crimes has been revealed. GTA 4 is in top spot, with almost four in every five missions requiring the player to break the law, according to a study from gaming experts at GTA BOOM. GTA 5 is not far behind with three-quarters of main missions requiring crimes to be committed with GTA: San Andreas, GTA 3 and GTA: Vice City all around the 70 per cent mark.

Murder and stealing vehicles are the most common crimes. Matt Gibbs, founder of GTA BOOM, said: "The Grand Theft Auto series is a prime example of Rockstar Games' unapologetic approach to game design. "With the upcoming release of GTA 6, it's likely that Rockstar will continue to court controversy while delivering a game that's both entertaining and thought-provoking. "The trailer's depiction of the protagonist's time in jail and their involvement in robberies suggests that crime will once again play a significant role in the narrative. "However, it remains to be seen how Rockstar will use these elements to comment on contemporary issues and deliver their signature brand of satire."

Original poster of trailer 'mistakes' reacts The original poster of the X / Twitter thread pointing out "mistakes" in the trailer has had their say after a Rockstar employee hit back at the claims. @GTAVI_Countdown quoted the Tweet from @elysivms and said: "'Rockstar's answer is just seek perfection; seek nothing short of perfection.' That's what your parent company, Take-Two said. Our thread was only pointing out the imperfections." 👀🍿

Reddit reaction to Rockstar developer comments Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the post on X / Twitter from @elysivms. ThaGenderOffender said: "Lol people are expecting this game to be 1:1 with real life." One user said: "They should have commented with 'alright halt the release. we got bugs to fix. Delayed for 2 years.'" JaketheFURRYBOIOwO said: "Good I hate people online who are like this character clothes is glitching threw [sic] them like the game is still in development."

Rockstar developer hits back at trailer 'mistakes' claims A Rockstar developer has hit back at claims there are a number of "mistakes" in the trailer. X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly shares GTA content, posted a number of "mistakes" they had spotted in the trailer, including "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and more. But Zara Naveed, an Associate Gameplay Systems Engineer at Rockstar who posts on X / Twitter as @elysivms, has hit back at the claims. She quoted the post from @GTAVI_Countdown and said: "Breaking news: video game is actually a video game."

GTA 6 Document v1.5 The latest edition of the 'GTA 6 Document' has been shared on Reddit. It's a comprehensive 64-page document that details everything that's known about the game so far using data found in the trailer, various leaks and widespread speculation. v1.5 includes missed details, trailer confirmation of leaks, three new pages covering events from December 2023, credits and a new look. Check out the document here.

'Drought period is crazy' At the time of writing, it has now been 274 days since Rockstar Games gave any official update on GTA 6, the longest amount of time Rockstar has ever gone without giving fans anything about an upcoming title. By comparison, there was a 253 day wait for any GTA 5 update from the first announcements and 214 days for Red Dead Redemption 2 updates. The wait is being speculated on the GTA 6 Subreddit, with Top_Information3534 saying: "GTA 6 drought period is crazy. Highly expecting Rockstar to announce the game coming to PS5 Pro in Fall 2025 themselves, soon after the PS5 Pro announcement next week." It's important to note any PS5 Pro announcement is speculated at this time. Other Redditors don't seem to agree the "drought period is crazy". ten_year_rebound said: "We know the game exists and that's all they need us to know. They don't get a benefit to making another trailer until they have confirmed release date that they're ready to share. A game like this doesn't need constant promotion. When you have people clamouring for another look, the community is doing the marketing for you." ToppleToes said: "People are complaining but I honestly don't care if it's taking this long. Once we are few years into playing the game, we will remember these times. We will be playing GTA 6 and we will be surprised how fast time went. People are really impatient nowadays." LucasWesf00 said: "I've found that time is flying by as I'm slowly completing my backlog of games so that when GTA 6 drops I can happily focus on that!"

'Is that the new trailer?' A popular Reddit post has got social media users asking if "the new trailer" has been posted. Jad_jd shared a registration video they're submitting for BGS24 of themself cosplaying as Jason and _raynhaa as Lucia. It starts with a drone cut to a red car in a car park in the style of if a character is being switched with 'Lucia' putting on a bandana, recreating her look out the back window from the trailer and getting out of the car. It then cuts to a similar character intro to Jason at the wheel and walking. And in the comments, Redditors were impressed with what they saw. Adventurous_Alarm_77 said: "Wait is that the new trailer look at the graphics 🔥🔥" hugefatmeat said: "Bravo! You guys f**ken nailed it 🙏" WentzToWawa said: "Pretty good!"

Developer thinks GTA 6 will change price of games A developer for the popular Baldur's Gate 3 has said he thinks "everyone's just waiting" for GTA 6 to raise the price of base games. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Marian Studios, criticised the price of a number of different versions of Star Wars Outlaws that went on sale due to the various offerings of content players could purchase in addition to the base game if they wanted. "I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth and depth," he said. "I'm not against higher prices but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious. "Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality and communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA 6 to do it lol."

"We got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" Redditor AJTOM98 posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of the image Rockstar Games shared when revealing the release date for the first trailer. It was posted with the caption: "We're all gonna look back in five years and be like 'remember this?'" And schematic_boy posted an incredible comment which said "we got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" with the OP (original poster) replying "these before GTA 6 comments will never get old 🤣"

GTA 6: Everything we know so far How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That's the dilemma Rockstar Games have to deal with as they prepare to release GTA 6. The last instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and has now sold more than 200 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created. It's been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now fans are clamouring for anything they can find out about the latest instalment in the iconic franchise.

Second trailer release date 'leaked' X / Twitter account @Nuro_Citrix, a user understood to have had insider information the game's first trailer would be revealed in December 2023, has said a second trailer will be released in November 2024. A Tweet simply said: "Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 2 - November 2024." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games and is speculation at this time.

