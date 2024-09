GTA 6: Live updates as PS5 Pro will not run game at 60fps says expert

Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is fast becoming, if it isn't already, the most highly-anticipated video game of all time and fans are continuing to post and speculate despite there being little in the way of official updates since the first trailer for it dropped in December 2023.

Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, hosted its most recent earnings call at the start of August and the company revealed GTA 6 is still on track to release as planned in Autumn 2025.

A video games expert said the game simply being on schedule is important for the industry as a whole.

Despite assurance the game is on track, speculation started soon after it could be delayed as it has been the longest gap between a first trailer and further content, such as another trailer or screenshots, for a Rockstar title.

A number of other titles being announced for 2025, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4 and Dying Light: The Beast, has already led some fans to declare next year the "greatest gaming year in history".

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news, rumours, announcements and speculation as it happens with our live blog below.

PS5 Pro will not run GTA 6 at 60fps says expert An expert has said GTA 6 will not run at 60fps on the PS5 Pro Rockstar Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc An expert has reportedly said GTA 6 will not run at 60fps on a PS5 Pro. When asked by IGN if GTA 6 could run at that frame-rate on the new hardware, Richard Leadbetter, technology editor at Digital Foundry, said: "No. "Grand Theft Auto games have always run complex simulations that push the CPU hard, which is why every GTA game has initially launched on their target platforms at 30fps (or lower!). "The PS5 Pro uses the same CPU as the PS5 and it would be extremely challenging to hit 60fps if the base PS5 version is targeting 30fps. "What you will get will be higher quality visuals but likely still running at similar frame-rates. "Of course, all bets are off if Rockstar is targeting 60fps on the standard PS5 - but we've seen no evidence so far to suggest it is."

PS5 Pro bundle speculation With the PS5 Pro being announced, and rumours that Sony has secured exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6, there is speculation in the GTA 6 Subreddit that there could be a GTA 6 and PS5 Pro bundle. Redditors have been sharing their thoughts. ShinySanders said: "For $900 yes." yousif567 said: "100 per cent. Tho doesn't mean I'll be getting a Pro either. Might just stick with the base PS5."

harvester_of_sorrow_ said: "Yes. They did it with Red Dead 2, no reason not to do it with an even more popular game." Nico30000p said: "GTA 6 better run well on the base PS5." blue_falcon92 said: "With PS5 Pro priced at $700 in the USA. Close to $1,000 in the rest of the world, I hardly see anyone buying this, even if GTA 6 was bundled with it. People aren't crazy, they will probably buy the regular PS5 with GTA 6 because this is just way too expensive for most people."

'Rockstar going to make history' After Sony unveiled the PS5 Pro, one prominent GTA account on X / Twitter said "Rockstar are going to make history" with how GTA 6 could look. The trailer used in-game engine footage seemingly from a PS5 or Xbox Series X. But with PS5 Pro having enhanced visuals, and the game speculated to release on PC at a later date too, there is hype for the visuals GTA 6 could achieve. @GameRollGTA said: "If GTA 6 already looks this good on the base PS5, imagine what it'll look like on the PS5 Pro and THEN imagine what it'll look like on PC. "Rockstar are going to make history."

Gamers all say the same thing as Sony announces PS5 Pro Sony's unveiling of the PS5 Pro has not gone down well for one key reason Sony Sony and PlayStation have already had an eventful September - Concord was shut down just two weeks after launching, Astro Bot released to widespread critical acclaim and now the PS5 Pro console has been revealed but to a rather negative reception. Widespread leaks and rumours were confirmed when Sony unveiled its mid-generation update to the PS5 on September 10. The new console releases on November 7 but will cost an eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99. And because of this insanely high price point, and it being sold without a disc drive, social media users are pretty much unanimous in saying the PS5 Pro is simply way too expensive. Read the full story here.

'Not even GTA 6 at 4k 60fps can make this worth it' The PS5 Pro was announced by Sony on September 10 and the biggest talking point from the reveal is its price. It releases on November 7 and will cost an eye-watering $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99. A prominent GTA and Rockstar X / Twitter account, @that1detectiv3, said even GTA 6 running at its best would not make the console worth that amount of money. "This'll probably be the best console to play GTA 6 on, but not even GTA 6 at 4k 60fps can make this outrageous price tag worth it," the user said.

'Delay' report debunked by insiders Two insiders have reassured fans on social media that GTA 6 has not been delayed despite reports that swirled on social media. It comes after a staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, Tweeted that the studio had "internally delayed" the title to 2026 based on information from "multiple devs across two studios". Jason Schreier, a reporter at Bloomberg, Tweeted: "Good news is that six Rockstar employees all told me they have not heard of any delay. Bad news: it's a big, ambitious game and could very well slip! Too much time left to say anything definitive. "I want to be very clear: Six staff told me they weren't *informed* of a delay. For all I know, Rockstar's executive team could have decided months ago to delay GTA 6 without telling the company. But the lack of internal announcement suggests that the Twitter rumour was nonsense." Tom Henderson, the owner of Insider Gaming, also Tweeted to say there is no delay at present. He said: "It seems pretty straightforward that there isn't a delay *at the moment*. No one will comment because it can change in a heartbeat, and no one wants an egg on their face and give credit to someone who could have lied, been misled, or passed off an educated guess as a leak, as it could have bigger implications down the road."

Ned Luke 'outed as Michael', 'I thought I was going to get fired' Ned Luke, who played Michael in GTA 5, revealed he was "outed" in the role by a friend on social media and he was worried he would get "fired" because of it. "There was a friend of mine from about 20 years ago who went on Twitter and put 'Ned Luke is the new guy in GTA 5'," Luke said. "My phone started blowing up and I went 'oh my God, oh my God', I thought I was going to get fired."

Song request denied reaction Redditors have been reacting to Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, telling Rockstar to "go f**k yourself" after claiming the studio offered $7,500 for a song to be used in GTA 6 which also included a "buyout of any future royalties from the game". Blunderbomb said: "$7,500 for a song that will most likely be heard hundreds of millions of times is crazy." leonryan said: "Meanwhile there are artists I've only heard of because they were included in GTA games. Sacrificing profits from one song in one context for exposure to hundreds of millions of people isn't a mistake or unreasonable exploitation." No-Replacement-8573 said: "Hahaha idk, that's just dumb, you either get no money from your song or $7,500 and the opportunity to have thousands/millions of streams in the future." gerhudire said: "Without music in video games, there are loads of artists I'd never have heard or even listen to." Redditusername195 said: "$7,500 + exposure bucks is crazy good."

Martyn Ware, co-founder of Heaven 17, revealed he had been contacted by Rockstar enquiring about the use of the song 'Temptation' in the game in some way. Heaven 17 is an English synth-pop band that formed in 1980 in which Ware played keyboard and was on vocals. It's not known how Rockstar planned to use the track but there are assumptions online it was for use in one of the expected in-game radio stations.

'99.9 per cent sure' game is 'internally delayed' The staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, who Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 has blasted those who have attacked him on social media and said he "wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure". Liam said: "I'm a bit sad because the only thing I've ever done in this community is speak my mind. "People who I thought were my friends, have shown their true colours today - it's disgusting. "I understand if you're skeptical by my Tweet, but just know I wouldn't Tweet it unless I was 99.9 per cent sure."

'Delay' reaction: 'Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6' A number of prominent Rockstar and GTA X / Twitter accounts have been reacting to GTA 6 being "internally delayed". @that1detectiv3 said: "Not surprising if true but we'll have to wait for Rockstar to officially say something soon. Feels like we're never gonna get GTA 6. "Given the lack of info this year and the internal delay to Fall 2025, 2026 isn't a surprise." @GameRollGTA said: "Please take everything that you hear about GTA 6 with a grain of salt. Trust me if Rockstar delays the game, we'll know about it. "Just wait and see. Maybe that happens, if so, cool it's been delayed. If not, then the game is still on track." @GTASixInfo said: "Take this with a grain of salt as the information has yet to be verified by any other sources."

Rockstar Games 'internally delays' title A staff member at GTABase.com, which regularly covers all things Rockstar Games, has Tweeted the studio has "internally delayed" the title to 2026 based on information from "multiple devs across two studios". Liam, who is also a GTA 5 modder, said: "GTA 6 has been internally delayed by Rockstar Games and they're already decided on the early to mid 2026 release window. "PC is planned for around 12-18 months after the console launch. This information comes from multiple devs across two studios." This has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 5 Michael actor reveals he 'hated' iconic line Ned Luke, who played Michael in GTA 5, reveals he "hated" an iconic line from the game and did not want to say it. In the opening mission of the game, Michael gets held at gunpoint during a robbery which goes wrong. Trevor is pointing a gun at Michael's attacker, who says he will remember Michael's face, and Michael replies: "You forget a thousand things every day, how about you make sure this is one of them." But Luke revealed he really did not want to say the line. "I hated it, I didn't want to do it, I thought it was the dumbest line ever," Luke said. "I kept trying to change it over and over and over again. Rod comes up and says 'Ned, we want you to say the line exactly as written. "I was like 'the line sucks, man' and he said 'trust me, this is the line'. That's why they're Rockstar and I'm not. "You forget a thousand things every day, how about you make sure this is one of them... Oh god, I hear that in my nightmares."

PS5 Pro 'officially teased' by Sony A PS5 Pro announcement could be just around the corner Girts Ragelis, iStock Sony has "officially teased" the PS5 Pro in an announcement for its celebration of 30 years of PlayStation, according to social media users. As part of the upcoming 30th Anniversary of PlayStation, Sony has already shared a few announcements including 'My First GT', digital soundtracks, a new 'Shapes of Play' collection and a shiny new logo to go with it all. Sony also teased there will be more to come. An image showing a speculated design of the console was included in the 30th Anniversary logo, fuelling speculation a PS5 Pro could be announced very soon. Read the full story here.

'GTA 6 perfect game to show off PS5 Pro' A report from GameRant says "GTA 6 could be the perfect game to show off the technological advancements of the new model [PS5 Pro]". There are rumours Sony has signed an exclusive agreement with Rockstar to market GTA 6 alongside the PS5 and an expected PS5 Pro console. There is speculation the PS5 Pro could be revealed later this month and could release as soon as Holiday 2024. This agreement would likely catapult interest in new and existing PlayStation hardware in the run up to, and around, the release of GTA 6. This would not affect the game being able to be run on Xbox Series X/S, it would be marketed with a focus on PlayStation.

Nine months since GTA 6 trailer dropped It has now been nine months since the first trailer for GTA 6 dropped. There hasn't been any official update from Rockstar Games since and the only official word of any kind has come from its parent company Take-Two, who narrowed the release window down to Autumn 2025 and confirmed the game is on schedule ahead of its most recent earnings call just under a month ago. Redditors have been reacting in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Captain__Cartman said: "Thank god we're nearing 2025!" triggeredravioli said: "I could've become a father in the meantime." ebindcruzzzzz7 said: "Can't believe it's been nine months. I still remember seeing that first frame of the trailer and being in awe."

More from account that posted trailer 'mistakes' The X / Twitter account that pointed out a number of "mistakes" in the GTA 6 trailer has made another comment in relation to the post. @GTAVI_Countdown spotted a number of "mistakes" in the trailer to which a Rockstar developer hit back at. After initially responding, @GTAVI_Countdown added: "And as we mentioned, pointing out those mistakes doesn't mean the trailer is bad but rather proves it's all real-time footage not pre-rendered. "Rockstar did an overall phenomenal job, and those mistakes will mostly be fixed in the final game, as we've seen with previous titles."

Sony has 'locked down' exclusive marketing agreement Sony is rumoured to have "locked down" a deal for exclusive marketing rights for the highly-anticipated GTA 6. During the latest episode of the XNC Podcast, MAGG, an industry insider, claimed the agreement would allow the company to advertise the game as its partner. He said: "It's more confirmation that you're going to hear about it in the second trailer for GTA 6 but Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 on the PS5 and PS5 Pro only." It would not impact the game's availability for Xbox Series X/S. MAGG also speculated the second trailer will debut at the 2024 Game Awards. RedGamingTech also backed up the rumour with a Tweet which said: "Can confirm I've heard (and mentioned in a video) that Sony is going to use GTA 6 for heavy marketing of the PS5 Pro. Don't take as confirmation though - pinch of salt until it's announced." Such a marketing deal could allow Sony to sell PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles bundled with GTA 6. As mentioned by RedGamingTech, this is rumour and speculation at this stage and has not been confirmed by Rockstar Games at the time of writing.

Former Rockstar Games employees have been speaking about a number of Grand Theft Auto titles and expansions that never saw the light of day after being in development or never making it past being a concept. Hype is in overdrive for the latest instalment of Rockstar's iconic series, with GTA 6 scheduled to release in Autumn 2025. With the series being so popular, there are so many different directions Rockstar could have taken with the series. And a number of former Rockstar employees have spoken with Time Extension about some of the ones that didn't make it.

The GTA title that requires players to commit the most crimes The Grand Theft Auto title with the highest proportion of main missions that requires the player to commit crimes has been revealed. GTA 4 is in top spot, with almost four in every five missions requiring the player to break the law, according to a study from gaming experts at GTA BOOM. GTA 5 is not far behind with three-quarters of main missions requiring crimes to be committed with GTA: San Andreas, GTA 3 and GTA: Vice City all around the 70 per cent mark.

Murder and stealing vehicles are the most common crimes. Matt Gibbs, founder of GTA BOOM, said: "The Grand Theft Auto series is a prime example of Rockstar Games' unapologetic approach to game design. "With the upcoming release of GTA 6, it's likely that Rockstar will continue to court controversy while delivering a game that's both entertaining and thought-provoking. "The trailer's depiction of the protagonist's time in jail and their involvement in robberies suggests that crime will once again play a significant role in the narrative. "However, it remains to be seen how Rockstar will use these elements to comment on contemporary issues and deliver their signature brand of satire."

Original poster of trailer 'mistakes' reacts The original poster of the X / Twitter thread pointing out "mistakes" in the trailer has had their say after a Rockstar employee hit back at the claims. @GTAVI_Countdown quoted the Tweet from @elysivms and said: "'Rockstar's answer is just seek perfection; seek nothing short of perfection.' That's what your parent company, Take-Two said. Our thread was only pointing out the imperfections." 👀🍿

Reddit reaction to Rockstar developer comments Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the post on X / Twitter from @elysivms. ThaGenderOffender said: "Lol people are expecting this game to be 1:1 with real life." One user said: "They should have commented with 'alright halt the release. we got bugs to fix. Delayed for 2 years.'" JaketheFURRYBOIOwO said: "Good I hate people online who are like this character clothes is glitching threw [sic] them like the game is still in development."

Rockstar developer hits back at trailer 'mistakes' claims A Rockstar developer has hit back at claims there are a number of "mistakes" in the trailer. X / Twitter account @GTAVI_Countdown, which regularly shares GTA content, posted a number of "mistakes" they had spotted in the trailer, including "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and more. But Zara Naveed, an Associate Gameplay Systems Engineer at Rockstar who posts on X / Twitter as @elysivms, has hit back at the claims. She quoted the post from @GTAVI_Countdown and said: "Breaking news: video game is actually a video game."

GTA 6 Document v1.5 The latest edition of the 'GTA 6 Document' has been shared on Reddit. It's a comprehensive 64-page document that details everything that's known about the game so far using data found in the trailer, various leaks and widespread speculation. v1.5 includes missed details, trailer confirmation of leaks, three new pages covering events from December 2023, credits and a new look. Check out the document here.

'Drought period is crazy' At the time of writing, it has now been 274 days since Rockstar Games gave any official update on GTA 6, the longest amount of time Rockstar has ever gone without giving fans anything about an upcoming title. By comparison, there was a 253 day wait for any GTA 5 update from the first announcements and 214 days for Red Dead Redemption 2 updates. The wait is being speculated on the GTA 6 Subreddit, with Top_Information3534 saying: "GTA 6 drought period is crazy. Highly expecting Rockstar to announce the game coming to PS5 Pro in Fall 2025 themselves, soon after the PS5 Pro announcement next week." It's important to note any PS5 Pro announcement is speculated at this time. Other Redditors don't seem to agree the "drought period is crazy". ten_year_rebound said: "We know the game exists and that's all they need us to know. They don't get a benefit to making another trailer until they have confirmed release date that they're ready to share. A game like this doesn't need constant promotion. When you have people clamouring for another look, the community is doing the marketing for you." ToppleToes said: "People are complaining but I honestly don't care if it's taking this long. Once we are few years into playing the game, we will remember these times. We will be playing GTA 6 and we will be surprised how fast time went. People are really impatient nowadays." LucasWesf00 said: "I've found that time is flying by as I'm slowly completing my backlog of games so that when GTA 6 drops I can happily focus on that!"

'Mistakes' in trailer revealed on social media A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the GTA 6 trailer by a X / Twitter user. Among these include barrels in the car crash scene having similar levels of damage, "poorly rendered" NPCs and section of road and water reflections missing. This is in addition to claims of "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

Developer thinks GTA 6 will change price of games A developer for the popular Baldur's Gate 3 has said he thinks "everyone's just waiting" for GTA 6 to raise the price of base games. Michael Douse, the Director of Publishing for Marian Studios, criticised the price of a number of different versions of Star Wars Outlaws that went on sale due to the various offerings of content players could purchase in addition to the base game if they wanted. "I think a game should be priced accordingly with its quality, breadth and depth," he said. "I'm not against higher prices but this arbitrary uniformity just doesn't make sense to me. It feels so unserious. "Almost all games should cost more at a base level because the cost of making them (inflation, for one) is outpacing pricing trends. But I don't think we'll get there with DLC promises so much as quality and communication. Everyone's just waiting for GTA 6 to do it lol."

"We got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" Redditor AJTOM98 posted an image in the GTA 6 Subreddit of the image Rockstar Games shared when revealing the release date for the first trailer. It was posted with the caption: "We're all gonna look back in five years and be like 'remember this?'" And schematic_boy posted an incredible comment which said "we got GTA 6 nostalgia before GTA 6" with the OP (original poster) replying "these before GTA 6 comments will never get old 🤣"

How do you follow the biggest game of the last decade? That's the dilemma Rockstar Games have to deal with as they prepare to release GTA 6. The last instalment of the hugely popular video game series was released in 2013 and has now sold more than 200 million copies, bringing us one of the most immersive open worlds ever created. It's been a mainstay for gamers over the last decade and now fans are clamouring for anything they can find out about the latest instalment in the iconic franchise.

Number of 'mistakes' revealed in trailer A X / Twitter user has posted a viral thread of a number of "mistakes" spotted in the GTA 6 trailer. These include "missing wind physics", rough polygons spotted in certain scenes, clothes going through character models and missing shadows. A number of "mistakes" have been spotted in the scene of a woman in a white bikini posing by a pool at the top of a huge high-rise building. These include pixellated hair, a shadow missing from the necklace and hair going through the character model.

