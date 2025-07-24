Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater box art reveal stuns gamers - 'Looks so sexy'

Konami has shared a "sneak peek" at the box art for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater on social media - and fans are loving what they're seeing, with one going as far as saying it "looks so f****** sexy".

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of the classic Metal Gear Solid 3 that released in 2004 on PS2.

The remake releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on 28 August.

With just more than a month to go until its release, Konami shared a photo online of what the physical box art for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will look like for Xbox Series X.

And it's going down well in the comments.

One said: "Can't wait!!! 🔥🔥😎😬"

Another commented: "A Hideo Kojima masterpiece is being reborn in new visuals 😎😍 here for it day one."

"Omg it's happening 👀" one said.

Another said: "This is huge for fans! 🚀"

"I bought digital at Xbox now I will buy it again physical," one commented.

Another gushed: "I don't usually buy physical copies but this one looks so 🥵"

One simply commented: "🔥😍"

"God, it looks so f****** sexy," another said.

But some aren't quite as keen on it.

One said: "Considering the series high bar for great box art, I'm disappointed this is actually the final result."

And another commented: "Eh if it doesn't say a Hideo Kojima game I don't need or want it."

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.