What games will launch with Nintendo Switch 2?

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being officially unveiled by the Japanese video games company by the end of March 2025, speculation is swirling as to what games the console will launch with.

The latest rumour is that a leaker has said a new main Pokemon game will be released from 2025 onwards that's not Gen 10 and would be in addition to Pokemon Legends: Z-A, the console's first major game which was leaked in its entirety due to a huge data hack at Pokemon developer Game Freak.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A is a follow-up to spin-off Pokemon Legends: Arceus which was praised by players for a new take on the franchise.

Further leaks also revealed Pokemon HOME could be making a comeback but it "will have a different host and developer".

Nintendo is said to be working on a new Zelda title for the Switch 2 and this could be a brand new entry, a remake or a remaster.

According to GAMINGBible, a leaker known as Midori posted on X / Twitter (which has since been deleted) Nintendo has a project under the codename of Edward which is believed to be in development for the new console.

It's not known why the post was deleted but fans are assuming this could relate to a new Zelda game as the codenames for these are often the likes of King or Richard.

Nintendo has history of launching a new console with a Zelda game too; when the Nintendo Switch launched in 2017, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, widely recognised as one of the best games ever made, released on both the Wii-U and Switch to bridge the two consoles.

Mario Kart 9 is rumoured to be announced with the console too.



After Metroid Prime 4 was announced to release in 2025 during a Nintendo Direct event in June, a video games expert said this could be a game that launches on both the Switch and Switch 2.

None of this has been confirmed by Nintendo.

Elsewhere, accessory companies have been busy leaking information about the Switch 2, including the 'actual dimensions' being revealed, four new features being 'confirmed' and an in-depth look at a 3D printed model of it understood to be based on specifications provided by Nintendo.

Another accessories company may have accidentally shared the first "official" look at what the Switch 2 looks too like in a trailer.

Details about how the Switch 2 is likely to support faster microSD cards were spotted in a Nintendo job ad and a video posted on a Chinese video sharing platform appeared to show what the new Joy-Cons will look like for the Switch 2.

Recently, the Japanese company confirmed an announcement on the Switch 2 will still be made before the end of the current financial year, in other words before the end of March 2025, but fans have been venting frustration at the wait.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president at Nintendo, confirmed the Switch 2 console will have backwards compatibility with Nintendo Switch games although it's not currently known if that means physical games will be playable on Switch 2 or it's just downloadable software that will work.

