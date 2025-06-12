Nintendo Switch 2: Vampire Survivors gets very useful update

Vampire Survivors has been updated on Nintendo consoles and it brings a very useful update for Switch 2 players.



Vampire Survivors is a popular gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where player choices can allow players to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at them.



It has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

And in a new update from Poncle, Vampire Survivors now features cross-save, meaning saves can be carried on across all platforms it's available on with the exception of PlayStation. An accounts system has been added to Nintendo Switch.

A Poncle account is needed to take advantage of the cross-save feature.

Vampire Survivors has been given a useful update for Nintendo Switch 2 players / Poncle

The full patch notes from Poncle, including all fixes, are as follows (via GoNintendo):

Added cross-save feature

Added accounts system to Nintendo Switch

Fixed new DLC crashing on Switch

Fixed title crashing after picking up the Rosary at the end of the 'Holy Forbidden' stage

Un-bolded text on main menu DLC button to fix incorrect / broken font

Fixed chests with dual characters at some points only awarding chests to the secondary character

Fixed Emerald Diorama secrets icons

Fixed missing text on unlocks menu

Added attack animations to all versions of Jonathan

Fixed Maruto getting Eskiziburr again after evolving it

Added Emerald Diorama weapons to Super Candybox Turbo II

Fixed enemy speed scaling in Ice Age Adventure

Fixed Imakoo gaining bonus recovery instead of bonus might when triggering showstopper

Fixed Hypergravity glimmer tech preventing boss enemies from moving

Stopped showing cat followers in results screen

Fixed Foscari Adventure achievement for 'The Sly Swashbuckler' which could be completed with the with the wrong character

Fixed Purple Treasure Chests in Room 1665 not rewarding Arcanas

Fixed main character followers being unable to collect little hearts that had been spawned for them

Fixed error on Menya Moonspell when Max Weapon set to 1 and using Sapphire Mist

Fixed Unlocked Cosmo in Ice Age adventure which didn’t unlock the progress

Fixed results screen UI spilling out of frame

Fixed spell to unlock 'The Coop'

Removed Intuition from Candybox

Added Embrace of Gaea in Super Candybox

Fixed Triangle Kick glimmer which stopped firing when weapon goes into Limit Break

Fixed Mr S adventure merchant broken text

Fixed softlock when Report! fires

Fixed Emerald Diorama name on loading screen

Fixed Coop bestiary entries showing the wrong stage in the 'Found In' field; showing as 'Mad Forest' rather than 'The Coop'

Fixed duplicating Librarian

Fixed text for collected Gold Eggs is not displaying correctly

