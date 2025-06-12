Nintendo Switch 2: Vampire Survivors gets very useful update

Vampire Survivors has been updated on Nintendo consoles and it brings a very useful update for Switch 2 players.
Vampire Survivors is a popular gothic horror casual game with rogue-lite elements, where player choices can allow players to quickly snowball against the hundreds of monsters that get thrown at them.
It has overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.
And in a new update from Poncle, Vampire Survivors now features cross-save, meaning saves can be carried on across all platforms it's available on with the exception of PlayStation. An accounts system has been added to Nintendo Switch.
A Poncle account is needed to take advantage of the cross-save feature.
The full patch notes from Poncle, including all fixes, are as follows (via GoNintendo):
- Added cross-save feature
- Added accounts system to Nintendo Switch
- Fixed new DLC crashing on Switch
- Fixed title crashing after picking up the Rosary at the end of the 'Holy Forbidden' stage
- Un-bolded text on main menu DLC button to fix incorrect / broken font
- Fixed chests with dual characters at some points only awarding chests to the secondary character
- Fixed Emerald Diorama secrets icons
- Fixed missing text on unlocks menu
- Added attack animations to all versions of Jonathan
- Fixed Maruto getting Eskiziburr again after evolving it
- Added Emerald Diorama weapons to Super Candybox Turbo II
- Fixed enemy speed scaling in Ice Age Adventure
- Fixed Imakoo gaining bonus recovery instead of bonus might when triggering showstopper
- Fixed Hypergravity glimmer tech preventing boss enemies from moving
- Stopped showing cat followers in results screen
- Fixed Foscari Adventure achievement for 'The Sly Swashbuckler' which could be completed with the with the wrong character
- Fixed Purple Treasure Chests in Room 1665 not rewarding Arcanas
- Fixed main character followers being unable to collect little hearts that had been spawned for them
- Fixed error on Menya Moonspell when Max Weapon set to 1 and using Sapphire Mist
- Fixed Unlocked Cosmo in Ice Age adventure which didn’t unlock the progress
- Fixed results screen UI spilling out of frame
- Fixed spell to unlock 'The Coop'
- Removed Intuition from Candybox
- Added Embrace of Gaea in Super Candybox
- Fixed Triangle Kick glimmer which stopped firing when weapon goes into Limit Break
- Fixed Mr S adventure merchant broken text
- Fixed softlock when Report! fires
- Fixed Emerald Diorama name on loading screen
- Fixed Coop bestiary entries showing the wrong stage in the 'Found In' field; showing as 'Mad Forest' rather than 'The Coop'
- Fixed duplicating Librarian
- Fixed text for collected Gold Eggs is not displaying correctly
