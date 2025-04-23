Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remaster LIVE - Best gamer reactions to release

A remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is probably the worst kept secret in gaming right now and Bethesda has finally acknowledged its existence in a livestream on April 22.

Oblivion released back in 2006 and is a beloved action role-playing game that's considered by many to be the very best in the popular The Elder Scrollsseries.

There has been all sorts of leaks, rumours and speculation over the past few weeks about it, including from insiders claiming the game will release the week starting April 21 and from Virtuos Studios, a company understood to be working on the remaster that seemingly sustained a leak with screenshots appearing online.

'Biggest shadow drop ever': Game's release causes pure meltdown Bethesda has shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Bethesda Bethesda has shadow dropped The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and it has sent gamers into meltdown on social media. It was perhaps the worst kept secret in the gaming industry before Bethesda's livestream officially confirmed the game even existed but Oblivion Remastered is available to download right now at no additional cost for Game Pass for Ultimate and PC subscribers. Oblivion Remastered is also available on PS5 however at the time of writing, it does not appear to be available on the PS Store. PlayStation has posted on social media to say the game is releasing "today" (April 22) though.

The hype for it was huge ahead of Bethesda's livestream and as well as revealing key details about the game, the studio made it available to download while the stream was running which led gamers to hail it the "biggest shadow drop ever". Read the full story here.

Fans are loving what they've seen Bethesda's livestream is continuing with a deep dive into gameplay of the remastered title. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is out right now on Xbox and PC via Steam. It's also releasing on PS5 but doesn't seem to be on the PS Store just yet. It's available on Game Pass for Ultimate and PC subscribers right now. And fans are absolutely loving what they're seeing. We'll have a reactions piece live shortly.

The full reveal video If you missed the full reveal, or just want an excuse to watch it again, the full video has been uploaded to Bethesda's channels.

Game is out right now The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is out right now on Xbox and PC via Steam. It's also releasing on PS5 but doesn't seem to be on the PS Store just yet from what indy100 can see. It's available on Game Pass for Ultimate and PC subscribers right now at no additional cost. There are deluxe edition bundles that cost more.

Gameplay and presentation features New lighting and lip syncing technology has been used in the remaster. Gameplay and audio have been updated too. Virtuos have fully recreated character models. Combat now has sound and visual effects along with controller feedback to make it feel more modern, developers have said. New lines of dialogue have been added, including for different races. Quirky dialogue has been kept in.

Remastered edition features Oblivion Remaster has all add-ons and story expansions, developers have confirmed.

Virtuos bosses have described the game as a "love letter" to Elder Scrolls fans. The game has been remastered in Unreal Engine 5. More than 500k people are tuned in on YouTube alone right now and the comments section is hyped.

Performance details Gameplay has been shown and it looks stunning. The stream is running at 4K 60fps (frames per second) which seems to hint the game has the potential to run at this capacity.

Remaster will still have 'old charm' Oblivion will still have some of its "old charm" despite it being remastered, developers have said, which seems to be why Bethesda has remastered it and not remade it. That means there might be some of those memorable moments that people love from the original. Developers have confirmed work is still ongoing on The Elder Scrolls VI.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered CONFIRMED Bethesda has officially confirmed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion!

Huge number watching on YouTube The countdown is under the minute mark until the stream begins and there's more than 400k people watching on YouTube alone right now. Strap in everyone.

Here we go... Bethesda's stream is about to start... Keep it locked for the latest as it happens.

One hour to go... There's just an hour to go until Bethesda's stream gets underway which is expected to reveal details about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Stay tuned for all the latest as it happens with our live blog.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered screenshots Recently, there was seemingly a huge leak of content from Virtuos Studios, a company that focuses on supporting development of the biggest titles or helping to get existing titles on new platforms that's long been rumoured. The company is understood to be working with Bethesda on The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Images were first posted on Resetera which appeared to show screenshots. Content also included comparisons to the original and artwork of the new game, alongside the screenshots. There is currently no trailer for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered but that is likely to change during Bethesda's upcoming stream.

Bethesda stream - everything you need to know Bethesda's stream entitled 'All Will Be Revealed' starts at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT. It will be streamed on Bethesda's official YouTube and Twitch channels. Alternatively, tune in using the YouTube embed above. It's expected Bethesda will fully reveal The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered and it's heavily rumoured the game will be available to play at the same time or very shortly after the broadcast. We'll have all the details from the stream as they emerge.

Release will happen same time as reveal, it's claimed Insiders have claimed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered will release at the same time of Bethesda's reveal later today. Games website MP1st reports "a source familiar with the situation has confirmed to MP1st that the game will also be shadow dropped" at 4pm BST / 11am ET / 8am PT. Insider eXtas1s posted on X / Twitter in a translated post they "can 100 per cent confirm this" when mentioning that report. It's understood the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC as well as day one on Game Pass. This comes after two more insiders in Jeff Grubb, an insider and reporter at Giant Bomb, and Detective Seeds previously claimed the game will release "the week of April 21".

Game size has been 'revealed' The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster is expected to have a pretty huge install size Bethesda In news which will come as a delight to fans of the original game, Oblivion Remastered is understood to have a huge install size on Steam. In fact, according to renowned leaker XOXLEAK, the remaster will be 10 times the size of Skyrim. The rumoured huge size of the game means that there would be major improvements to the original, given that it was just 4.6 GB in size. Read the full story here.

Bethesda finally revealing Oblivion details Bethesda seems to have finally acknowledged a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion exists and is The studio has never officially confirmed the game is in the works, even though leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed in 2023 (which Video Games Chronicle ( VGC ) reported ) and screenshots seemed to leak online from one of the companies involved in the remaster. And now Bethesda has teased an Oblivion livestream at 11am ET (8am PT / 4pm BST) on April 22. All Bethesda shared is the date, time, link to its channels where the stream will take place and artwork featuring the famous 'IV'.

