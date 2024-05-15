GTA 6: Live updates as announcement 'imminent'

A Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement is heavily speculated to be 'imminent' ahead of an earnings call for Take-Two, the American holding company that owns Rockstar Games.

Social media recently went into meltdown as Rockstar had updated the GTA 6 page on its website with placeholders for four screenshots under a new heading called 'screens' and a release date heading in the 'specifications' section along with mentions of 'cover art' and 'digital purchases', which could mean pre-orders, in its code too.

But this was quickly reverted back to how it looked before - with the original trailer and not much else.

Ahead of Take-Two's earnings call, it's been speculated an announcement could be made in the run up to it, which could be in the form of screenshots, cover art, release date or perhaps even a second trailer.

This is because the company has a history of making announcements just before such a call to drive interest and investment in the company.

But Take-Two has recently shut down other indie studios, an office and has laid off staff - it's not yet known if Rockstar and GTA 6 have been affected but if finances are not as forecast, it could lead to delays.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and discussions, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Sex in cutscenes discussion The GTA 6 Subreddit community has been discussing the potential inclusion of sex in cutscenes in the game. An X / Twitter user said: "GTA 6 will include adult content including sexual cutscenes between the two playable characters." While this was reposted on Reddit as "fake", a number of users have been sharing their thoughts. Eagle_1116 said: "I love how consensual sex is considered kinda taboo in video games but mass homicide isn't." TheNRG450 said: "Oh trust me, Rockstar still has nightmares since the Hot Coffee era. They won't. Maximum some kind of Witcher 3's scenes." Hot Coffee is the unofficial name for a minigame included in GTA: San Andreas where players could control main character CJ having animated sex with his girlfriend - it was removed when the game actually released but the code was not deleted. A modder disabled controls around the code and released the modified code online under the name Hot Coffee - it got Rockstar and Take-Two into a legal backlash. WeeklySavings said: "I mean there'll definitely be intimate scenes between Jason and Lucia. It'll never go too far and show them having sex tho lmao."

Rockstar 'releasing' Red Dead Redemption on PC A Reportedly reputable Rockstar insider has said Red Dead Redemption is on its way to PC. The game first released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2010 and has not been made available on PC - but it appears that's about to change. If true, it will include the Undead Nightmare DLC too.

Take-Two earnings call - what we know so far A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and a screenshot from the trailer Rockstar Games Take-Two's earnings call is happening on May 16 at 9.30pm BST. Because the company has previously announced games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 in the run up to such calls to drive interest and investment, it's widely speculated an update on GTA 6 could precede the latest one. The call will report on Q4 in the financial year for Take-Two, along with its overall performance in the full financial year and forecast for the next. At the very least, it's expected a company forecast for the timeline of GTA 6 will be revealed, even if there is no official update or announcement before the call. However an investment firm is recently reported to have "revised down" its expectations for Take-Two's earnings call and says GTA 6 could be delayed as a result. According to Proactive Investors, Wedbush Securities said: "Take-Two investors have shown a willingness to look beyond a near-term whiff if a big longterm reward comes into view." Wedbush said it expects an "underwhelming" full-year outlook for the earnings call but says it is "confident the wait for GTA 6 will be worth it". Its full-year estimates for Take-Two is now at $6.51b in net bookings and $5.50 in earnings per share, down from its previous estimates of $7b and $7. If financial targets are not on track, Wedbush is understood to have said this could have a knock-on effect on the development and release of GTA 6. At the time of Take-Two previous earnings call in February, the company said: "At this time, the number tracking is a little above $7b for net bookings or the year and given the typical shifts in tweaks that occur in our forecasting process. "Our pipeline is groundbreaking for next year and beyond, teams are making excellent progress on game development and nothing material has changed with regard to the lifetime value of our portfolio."

