18 of the biggest Barbie brand collaborations ahead of the new movie

With the highly anticipated release of the Barbiemovie next month, excited fans of the Mattel dolls can't wait to see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

But before then, there's plenty of Barbie-related content all thanks to different brands who are already loving all things pink and announced their summer Barbie collaborations.

From make up, to hair tools, drinks, clothes and even roller skates, at this rate we can all live in our very own Barbie Land.

(Or at least you can actually pretend to with Barbie's Airbnb collab where you can win a chance to stay in Barbie's Dreamhouse).

On social media, people have been doing round-ups of the products available in what can only be described as the hottest brand partner of the year.

"Babe if I’m going to live in capitalism at least make it Barbitalism you know what I mean?" one fan wrote.

Another person said: "This is my 3-year-old self’s dream. The world IS Barbie."

"We’re literally Barbie girls in the Barbie world," someone else added.

Here is a round-up of all the different Barbie collaborations:

Barbie x Airbnb

Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse is going up for rent on Airbnb, and lucky guests will have a chance to stay there for free this summer.

On July 17 at 10:00 PT, fans will have a chance to apply for a one-night stay for two guests on 21 and 22 July.





OPI Barbie nail lacquer



Bright-coloured nails are one way to channel your inner Barbie, with OPI's latest collection in collaboration with the Barbie movie.

Of course, there is pink but there are also blue, cream and yellow lacquers for those looking for something different.









NYX x Barbie The Movie

Barbie's makeup is always on point so it's no surprise that there would be a make-up collection, with this particular one coming from NYX Cosmetics.

The "It's a Barbie Party!" eyeshadow palette offers pink and brown tones, while the "Ken-ergy Palette" has brighter pink, purple and blue shades, and there are also mini lip gloss shades too.





Moon's Barbie toothbrush



For Barbie, everything is better with pink and this includes her toothbrush and so Moon has collaborated, creating a hot pink toothbrush and toothpaste set.





Chi x Barbie

Chihaircare has released hot pink and bright patterned hot tools for those looking to emulate Barbie's flawless locks.





Barbie x Aldo Shoes

Aldo has created shoes that are perfect for Barbie on any occasion, with the collection including pink classic high heels, as well as low heels and trainers.





GAP, Rue21 and Urban Planet Barbie clothing collections

Barbie's wardrobe is always full of beautiful clothes and so a clothing collab was inevitable with stores such as GAP, Rue21 and UrbanPlanet which have all released a Barbie collection that promises pink and the iconic font.

























Barbie Beis luggage

Travelling in style just got the hot pink treatment with the luggage brand Beis's Barbie rolling suitcase range.

The brand was designed and created by actor Shay Mitchell who can be seen dressed up as Barbie as part of the campaign.

The luggage in the collection is hot pink colour, so you don't have to worry about losing your suitcase at the airport anymore.





Funboy's Barbie pool float collection

The Barbie Dreamhouse has a pool, but while water doesn't technically exist in Barbie Land, we can have fun in the pool with Funboy's Barbie pool floats.









Barbie rugs by Ruggable

To add that extra touch to your house interior, Ruggable has released a collection of rugs ranging from a pink ombre to a chevron Charcoal.





Homesick Barbie candle

Ever wondered what the Barbie Dreamhouse smells like? Well, that's the name of the scent by hHomesickwho recently teased their Barbie collab.









Barbie candle by Glass House Fragrances

Glass House Fragrances have released a triple-scented Barbie Dreamhouse candle which is described as "fruity, flirty, playfulness of sweet berries and a freshly opened doll instantly conjure all the glamorous excitement of fantasy and play."









Barbie Pink Lemonade by Swoon

For those feeling parched in the summer heat, Swoon has released a Limited Edition Barbie pink lemonade can and while Barbie technically can't drink, it's something we can enjoy.









Barbie Xbox

Gamers who are Barbie fans will be excited to hear that Xbox has unveiled a brand new pink version of its Xbox Series S console.

However, many will be disappointed to hear that it is not available to buy and the only way to get your hands on this is by entering a giveaway that is taking place next month.

Barbie cars in Forza Horizon 5

Another one for the gamers is Barbie's pink 1956 Chevrolet Corvette, and Ken's silver and pastel 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup is coming to the racing game Forza Horizon 5.









Barbie Rollerskates by Impala Skate

We've all seen photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roller-skating on set in fluorescent roller-skates around Venice Beach and now you can have your very own pair as Impala Skate has released the bright yellow skates.









Barbie is out in cinemas on July 21.

