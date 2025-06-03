The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) left staffers baffled after saying he was unaware that the US has a hurricane season.

According to sources, the remark was made by David Richardson during a Monday (2 June) briefing. Richardson has been head of FEMA since early May, but it’s not clear if his remarks were a joke or a concerningly accurate reflection of his knowledge.

The hurricane season in the US runs from June until November. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, forecasts suggest there could be as many as 10 this season.

In response to reports, a spokesperson from FEMA’s parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, claimed the comment was a joke and reiterated the agency is prepared for hurricanes.

They added that under Richardson, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, “FEMA is shifting from bloated, DC-centric dead weight to a lean, deployable disaster force that empowers state actors to provide relief for their citizens”.

Still, the news spread some concern on social media.

“Imagine being the head of FEMA and not knowing that there is a hurricane season,” someone wrote.

Another said: “DHS Secretary didn't know what habeas corpus meant. Head of FEMA doesn’t know the US has a hurricane season. The President doesn't know what a tariff is.

“*sigh.”

In a video, someone else said, “there’s no way f**king hell you could make [this] up”.

One person wrote: “The head of FEMA didn't know there was a hurricane season. Dumba**.”

Another asked: “Holy f**k! Where do they find these less-than-mediocre people?! We are so screwed.”

Sources told news agency Reuters that despite staff being told to expect changes in May to FEMA’s disaster response plans, Riachrasdon said during the briefing there would be no changes made.

