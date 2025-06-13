What is the Lorde 'man of the year' TikTok trend?

There’s a new TikTok trend taking over FYPs - and it’s putting toxic exes on blast. Dubbed the 'Man of the Year' trend, the viral wave sees women recounting their most toxic relationship stories, often with screenshots and photo evidence in tow.

The soundtrack to the trend is Lorde’s new single 'Man of the Year', a song from her upcoming album Virgin.

The lyrics, “Way he flew down through me? / Love me like this / Now I’m broken open? / Let’s hear it for the man of the year,” are already becoming an anthem for those reclaiming their narratives online.

The trend began gaining traction on TikTok in early June, typically following a format where users post a selfie before revealing a series of messages or photos that document an experience with a toxic ex.

One viral clip from Emmaly_mc racked up a staggering 3.9 million views. It shows the user scrolling through her ex-partner's Snapchat with a list of unopened chats from other women.

"At least I was pinned," the TikToker humoured as the caption.

@idk.but.im.a.joke_ at least i was pinned:)

Her video was soon flooded with supportive comments from fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "And they're all like two-week streaks. Run girly."

Another quipped: "That looks exhausting. Is he unemployed?"

Meanwhile, a third added: "I am so tired of snap being normalised in relationships. The app is basically designed for cheating."

Not everyone is rushing to expose their exes – some users are taking a more humorous approach, poking fun at just how wild their own stories are.

"I fear if I participated in this [trend] it would start WW3," one person joked.





Another quipped, “I could BODY this trend, but I choose peace."

