If you've been on TikTok, then you'll have seen everyone dancing to the song "Take A Sexy Picture of Me" by CMAT (or you've been living under a rock...)

This is the Irish singer's second single from her upcoming album "EURO-COUNTRY", and here is everything you need to know about the trending song and dance of the moment.

What is the song about?

"Take A Sexy Picture of Me" is all about the body image scrutiny CMAT has faced as a woman in the public eye.

In particular, the 29-year-old recalled when BBC Radio One's Big Weekend festival had to have comments disabled from videos of her performance at the event, because of the amount of body shaming in the comments section.

The dance and lyrics reflect this important message in a fun and playful way, and as the trend continues to grow, it's becoming a notable contender for song of the summer.

Who came up with the dance?

We have TikToker Sam Morris (@justsammorris) to thank for the moves, after he posted a video of himself last month dancing to the song with his choreography and described it as his "Apple dance TikTok choreographer moment."

This is in reference to when Charli XCX's song 'Apple' went viral after another TikToker, Kelley Heyer's dance to the tune blew up online. (Charli even has a part in her live show where she films someone in the crowd doing the dance - often a celebrity, the most recent example being Chapell Roan at Primavera Sound in Barcelona).





@justsammorris My apple dance TikTok choreographer moment 😭

The "Take A Sexy Picture Of Me" dance is from the second verse of the song, and directly corresponds with the lyrics:

"I did the butcher [chopping motion], I did the baker [mixing motion]/ I did the home [house motion] and the family make [pregnancy bump motion]/I did school girl fantasies [sway and turn around]/Oh, I did leg things [kick leg in the air] and hand stuff [show hands]/And single woman banter [rodeo gesture]/Now tell me, what was in it for me? [point to yourself]"

How has CMAT reacted to her song going viral?

Since then, CMAT's song and Sam's dance have taken over TikTok as everyone is having fun learning the choreography and dancing to the

CMAT herself posted a video doing the moves, and also does the viral dance during her live performances.

"I should have mixed feelings about people doing this happy little dance to my most miserable song ever… but I don't cuz it's class lol!" she wrote and thanked Sam.





@cmatbaby i should have mixed feelings about people doing this happy little dance to my most miserable song ever… but i dont cuz its class lol ! thank u @Sam Morris ❤️ #CMAT #takeasexypictureofme #eurocountry #newmusic





Why is it being called the "Woke Macarena"?

You might have seen the term "Woke Macarena" associated with the trending dance, and it's in reference to a viral video where CMAT responded to a comment that wrote this, making a comparison to the 1993 Los Del Río song and dance.

"My career won't recover from this," she wrote on the video as she had her head in her hands and couldn't contain her laughter at the remark.

"The Woke Macarena would look so good on a t-shirt," one fan suggested in the comments.

Another person agreed, "Yeah, and I guess Chappel Roan 'Hot To Go' would be the woke/modern YMCA."

But how is the song "woke"?

The term "woke" is used to described someone who aware of social injustice (and became mainstream during the Black Lives Matter movement, and conservatives later co-opted the word and use it as an insult) it's perhaps in reference to the song is social commentary on the pressure women face within society whether that be the roles they are expected to carry out, and the ways they are expected to look.

@cmatbaby Replying to @Happydeary #cmatsummer





Embracing the nickname, the dance originator Sam posted another viral video of himself doing his dance and wrote, "It's really hard to stay humble after choreographing The Woke Macarena."





@justsammorris Letting it get to my head @cmat 😔









Which celebrities have taken part in the TikTok dance trend?

Singer Lola Young is known for her viral hits "Messy" and "One Thing" and couldn't resist joining in this latest TikTok trend.









Julia Fox showed off her chopping and mixing skills as she did choreography to the tune.













Rugby star Ilona Maher declared, "I do it all" as the Dancing with the Stars runner-up had fun copying the moves.





@ilonamaher I do it all





Proving she doesn't miss a TikTok dance trend, Amelia Dimoldenberg did her take on the "Take A Sexy Picture of Me" viral dance.





@ameliadimz Love you @cmat 💃🏼 by @Sam Morris









Elizabeth Gillies and her off-Broadway revival Little Shop of Horrors castmates Milo Manheim and Daria Pilar Redus joined in on the trend (though Milo didn't quite know the moves).





@gillzliz Milo what are you doing here









Noah Cyrus wrote "this is band rehearsal" as she and the rest of her band did the viral dance.





@noahcyrus this is band rehearsal





Last year it was 'Brat Summer', and with this latest viral dance this year, it's a CMAT summer!

